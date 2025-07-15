Lori Murphy Appointed as First Board Member of GoodBrand Impact

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodBrand Impact, a purpose-driven media agency and consultancy helping brands drive meaningful change through their media investments, proudly announces the appointment of Lori Murphy as its first official board member.

Murphy brings a distinctive mix of corporate leadership, nonprofit innovation, and strategic advisory experience to the role. For over six years, she has served as Vice President at BLEND360, where she has led strategic growth and client transformation initiatives across the financial services sector. She has overseen teams of more than 60 consultants and plays a key role in aligning business development strategies with long-term client success.

Beyond her executive work, Murphy advises both nonprofit and for-profit organizations, focusing on revenue growth, operational best practices, and AI integration. Through this work, she empowers mission-driven leaders to scale their organizations with clarity and purpose.

Previously, Murphy was Chief Partnerships Officer at Common Impact, where she revitalized corporate engagement and modernized marketing strategies to drive social change. Her earlier leadership roles include tenures at CBS EcoMedia, Aspire Lifestyles Americas, and American Express, where she consistently built and led high-performing teams across client services, operations, and partnerships. Her hallmark has been creating innovative alliances that deliver business results while driving social impact.

“Lori’s blend of purpose-driven leadership, operational rigor, and creative partnership development is exactly what GoodBrand Impact stands for,” said Seth Zimmerman, Founder of GoodBrand Impact. “We are thrilled to welcome her as our first board member and look forward to her contributions as we grow our mission and reach.”

Murphy has long supported causes at the intersection of business, creativity, and community. In addition to her corporate work, she’s an indie recording artist and lifelong advocate for animal welfare. She and her husband are dedicated to adopting senior dogs, including their current rescue, Bailey.

“I’m honored to join GoodBrand Impact as its first board member,” said Lori Murphy. “Their innovative model of leveraging media to deliver social change while supporting brand performance perfectly aligns with my belief that purpose and profit are not mutually exclusive. I’m excited to support their growth and lasting impact.”

Murphy holds a degree in Studio Music and Jazz Vocal from the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music.

GoodBrand Impact is a full-service media agency and consultancy that transforms traditional media transactions into meaningful community impact. By embedding purpose and social investment directly into campaigns at no additional cost to clients, GoodBrand empowers brands to make measurable change and build deeper customer loyalty.

