Etex strengthens Latin American presence with EUR 65 million investments in plasterboard production

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etex, a global leader in lightweight construction solutions, is reinforcing its long-standing commitment to Latin America through strategic investments in Peru, Chile and Argentina totalling EUR 65 million. These initiatives will expand plasterboard production capacity, improve sustainability, and support market growth across the region.

“Latin America is a key region where we have been present for 90 years, with 23 sites and close to 2,300 teammates today. These investments show our clear ambition to grow with our customers while building a more sustainable future,” said Bernard Delvaux, CEO of Etex. “We are not only scaling our operations but also raising the bar in efficiency, safety and environmental performance.”

In Peru, Etex is investing in its Gyplac plasterboard facility in Huachipa (Lima) for EUR 32.5 million. This investment includes cutting-edge technology to sustain Etex’s role on the Peruvian market focused on the highest quality and continuous improvement. The plant will also continually improve energy and production line efficiency while developing innovations for customers. The project is expected to be finalised by the end of 2026.

In Chile, the Santa Rosa (Santiago) plant will benefit from a EUR 21.4 million investment aimed at strengthening production capacity, operational efficiency, improving working conditions and Etex’s commitment to sustainability. Through its brand Gyplac, this key move will enable it to meet growing national and regional demand, with an enhancement in service levels and product customisation, along with a 4% reduction in energy consumption. The project is underway, expecting to be completed by August 2026.

In Argentina, Etex will invest EUR 11.8 million in the General Acha (La Pampa) facility to extend capacity for its Durlock brand, with improvements targeting line efficiency and decarbonisation. Completion is expected by the first quarter of 2027.

Jochen Friedrichs, Head of Division Building Performance at Etex: “These investments reflect our long-standing commitment to continue our expansion in the region. By expanding capacity and prioritising sustainability, we are preparing for future growth across the region with and for our customers.”

Latin America is an important region for Etex with 23 sites and close to 2,300 teammates across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Etex is present in Latin America since 1935 and offers strong commercial brands such as Durlock, Gyplac, Superboard, Permanit and Gypsum Drywall.

Pictures: https://etex.team/investments-latam