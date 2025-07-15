Modaxo Welcomes SISCOG

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modaxo Inc. (“Modaxo”), a global technology organization focused on moving the world’s people, today announced the acquisition of SISCOG - Sistemas Cognitivos, S.A. (“SISCOG”), a Portugal-based provider of planning and scheduling technology solutions for the rail industry.

SISCOG and its team bring almost 40 years’ expertise in delivering optimisation decision support solutions for resource scheduling and management in metro and rail operations. The business was created in 1986 by Professors João Pavão Martins and Ernesto Morgado, who will will remain active in supporting the transition.

“We are delighted to welcome SISCOG and its employees and customers to the Modaxo family,” said Laurent Eskenazi, Portfolio Manager at Modaxo. “The team’s clear focus on innovation and excellence to help ensure continuous improvement for customers align with Modaxo’s own philosophy, and we are particularly excited to expand with our first business based in the Iberian Peninsula.”

SISCOG is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Ferdinand Lucke, who commented: “Joining Modaxo is an exciting development for SISCOG. We have a shared vision for how innovative technology can transform transport operations, and the SISCOG team can benefit from the additional support that comes with being part of the Modaxo network.”

About SISCOG

SISCOG provides cutting-edge decision support software solutions for optimised resource scheduling, management and dispatching in public transport. Incorporating almost 40 years of specialised knowledge and using a combination of Artificial Intelligence and Operational Research techniques, the SISCOG Suite addresses these companies’ need to offer their passengers/clients the best service while being efficient and sustainable in the use of their most important operational resources – time and space (timetables), vehicles, and staff.

Learn more at www.SISCOG.pt

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world’s people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.