LifeVantage Hosts Activate 2025, Unveils New Quarterly Business Campaign and Incentive to Drive Global Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, held its global Activate 2025 virtual event on Saturday, July 12. The event, supported by Consultant-hosted watch parties and local in-person gatherings, provided a dynamic platform to inspire Consultant business engagement and growth. Activate 2025 also celebrated innovation, reinforcing LifeVantage’s ongoing commitment to evolving the direct selling model in today’s fast-paced market.

LifeVantage introduced its bold “Summer in the Fast Lane” campaign during the event, building on the Company’s “Drive” message launched in January to encourage Consultants to tap into their internal motivations and take proactive control of their success. Designed to reward consistent business performance, “Summer in the Fast Lane” offers multiple ways for Consultants at every rank to qualify for new sales incentives, including exclusive mini trips worldwide, while fostering engagement and reach on social channels.

Another component of “Summer is the Fast Lane” is the new High Speed Health Stack , which features MindBody GLP-1 System™, Protandim® Nrf2 Synergizer®, PhysIQ™ Fat Burn, and for the first time ever – a free Protandim® NAD Synergizer®. Together, the powerful stack offers a synergistic approach to weight management, metabolic activation, and long-term wellness.*

“Summer in the Fast Lane” is the first campaign of a new quarterly business cadence designed to drive business growth. The campaign theme, incentive prizes, and product stacks, will refresh every quarter to encourage growth sprints and continuous momentum.

In addition to powerful training sessions and roundtable discussions with top Consultants, Global Activate 2025 also announced the next U.S. Momentum Academy, scheduled for October 23-25 in Dallas, TX. This fast-paced, high-impact event will feature in-person training, dynamic keynotes, and next-level networking opportunities.

“We are excited to introduce ‘Summer in the Fast Lane’, the first campaign in our new quarterly cadence designed to incentivize global growth,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “We were inspired by our Consultant’s seeing the most business success – their energy, their ideas, and the way they support one another to create a sense of connection that uniquely differentiates our model. With this new quarterly cadence, we will foster business growth through shorter, more focused sales sprints, while also strengthening the community that fuels it. When people feel supported and connected, real growth happens – as evidenced by the excitement surrounding Activate 2025.”

For more information on LifeVantage and its activating products, visit LifeVantage.com.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

