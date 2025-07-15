JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2025 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $2,168,000 or $0.89 per share for the second quarter of 2025. Six-month reported earnings are $3,855,000 or $1.58 per share, up from $3,474,000 or $1.43 per share in the prior year, representing a 11% increase in earnings. The company also declared a second quarter divided of 27 cents per share.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated: “We remain focused on strategies for smart growth and maintaining margin. We are pleased with our progress through the first half of the year.”

