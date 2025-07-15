Aptean's Food and Beverage Partner Network Drives Record ERP Growth; Sparking Global Expansion of Partner Program

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, an AI-first company and global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, today announced the expansion of its Global Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program. Driven by strong performance from its existing partner network, Aptean is seeing record-breaking growth in new ERP customer acquisition. To further scale this success, the company is expanding the program to meet the growing global demand for localized, industry-specific solutions.

Building on a proven foundation, the enhanced program delivers even greater value for partners through innovative resources, strategic collaboration and new opportunities for growth. Designed to empower partners in an evolving industry landscape, Aptean’s latest advancements ensure they have the tools and supports needed to maximize success.

Organizations interested in learning more or joining Aptean’s growing network of reseller and service delivery partners can visit: Aptean Global Partner Program - Become a Partner

With significant investments in state-of-the-art tools, comprehensive support and innovative technologies - including embedded AI – Aptean’s enhanced Partner Program empowers channel partners to seamlessly adapt and stay ahead of the evolving demands of the Food & Beverage sector. This robust framework enables partners to deliver exceptional service, deploy advanced technologies and offer expert guidance ensuring ERP customers worldwide gain lasting value and ongoing innovation.

Aptean has also invested heavily in building a strong and comprehensive Partner Program supported by a dedicated global team and centralized online Partner Portal. Combined with extensive enablement resources, training, go-to-market strategies and ongoing support, this program ensures partners have everything they need to drive success and deliver exceptional value to the Food & Beverage industry.

“Our investment in this Partner Program underscores our dedication to our partners’ success,” says Kara McClain, VP, Global Partner Program. “Through collaboration, we can unlock remarkable growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers. Aptean is deeply invested in our partners’ futures, providing the support and industry expertise they need to navigate change with confidence and drive sustained success.”

Benefits of The Aptean Global Partner Program

Market Leadership : Aptean gives partners an opportunity to expand into new markets and boost win rates with the industry’s leading Food and Beverage ERP solution. By leveraging Aptean’s expertise and reputation, partners gain a competitive edge, driving growth and success in a rapidly evolving sector.

Global Support : Aptean's extensive global presence ensures consistency in delivering exceptional customer experiences. Partners benefit from unmatched expertise in the Food & Beverage industry, equipping them with the insights and resources needed to drive success in a changing market.

Growth Opportunities : Aptean's comprehensive suite of solutions – including its Beyond ERP offerings – empowers partners to expand their businesses and deepen customer relationships. By leveraging these advanced, industry-specific tools, partners can unlock new revenue streams, increase share of wallet and deliver transformative value across their customers' operations. This positions partners as strategic advisors in the highly competitive Food & Beverage market, driving innovation and long-term growth

Enhanced Financial Incentives and Benefits : Aptean's competitive pricing model and revamped compensation structure, delivers financial incentives for partners. By maximizing profitability and ensuring recurring revenue opportunities, Aptean enables partners to strengthen their financial position while delivering high value solutions.

Commenting on the continued expansion of the Partner Program, Bob Kocis, President and COO, Aptean, said: “Aptean’s Partner Program remains a strategic priority, driving scalability across diverse regions and deepening our relationships with valued partners. Purpose-built for the Food & Beverage industry, our ERP solution is powered by the robust Microsoft Dynamics Business Central platform as its backbone, ensuring seamless functionality and adaptability. We remain committed to evolving and enhancing this program, equipping our partners with the tools, resources and support they need to thrive in a dynamic market.”

Partner Testimonial - Adroit:

As a long-standing partner with Aptean, Richard Sides, CEO of Adroit North America shares:

“We formed Adroit with a specific focus on the Food and Beverage industry. Our mission is to provide an integrated process and system transformation experience from Farm-to-Table. We specifically sought out a partnership with Aptean based on our experience with their legacy JustFood ERP and our understanding of their strategic vision for a fully built offering across the supply chain.”

He continues:

"Together, we leverage our combined expertise in Enterprise Resource Planning, Supply Chain, E-Commerce, and Hardware Solutions. Aptean’s new Food and Beverage ERP, including ‘Beyond ERP’ solutions such as TMS, OEE and EAM, now provides us with a fully integrated and leading-edge solution set. Over the past four years, we have successfully surfaced opportunities and collaborated with Aptean through multiple project cycles to deliver excellent value for our mutual customers. Their continued investment in the development of the Partner Program has only served to enhance our partnership and to set us up for success.”

Taking the Next Step with Aptean

If you are interested in joining Aptean’s Global Partner Program for Food and Beverage or you would like to learn more, visit: Aptean Global Partner Program - Become a Partner

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. Aptean’s solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .



