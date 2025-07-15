Intrado's ECaTS Improves PSAP Efficiency and Planning

LONGMONT, Colo., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , the leader in 9-1-1 communications and technology, today announced enhancements to the Emergency Call Tracking System (ECaTS) solution. The industry’s leading 9-1-1 analytics platform now provides a more user-friendly experience while supporting upgraded reporting features, providing comprehensive visibility across the emergency response operation continuum. The new interface and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) features will be available for demonstration at APCO 2025 from July 27-30.

Leveraging NG9-1-1 technology and NENA’s i3v3 standard, ECaTS provides a fully integrated reporting system, bridging analysis gaps between siloed 9-1-1 call-handling and computer-aided dispatch (CAD) solutions. Regardless of NG9-1-1 provider network or call handling software, public safety answering points (PSAPs) can now analyze entire workflows for efficiency-driving insights from over 200 report types.

Simplified report generation provides PSAPs with best-in-class forecasting. Embedded, intuitive Power BI capabilities create dynamic visual analyses, helping PSAPs extract more value from their call data than is possible with static reports. Greater understanding of call volumes, operational efficiency and emergency details allow PSAPs to optimize staff schedules and reduce the risk of telecommunicator shortages. The public will benefit from improved incident management and faster response times.

“Enhanced analytics and reporting features enable users to generate insights across the full scope of emergency operations from the initial incident communication to first responder dispatch,” said Christian Militeau, VP of Product Management at Intrado. “ECaTS provides relevant and accurate data to ensure operational efficiency and that every call is quickly addressed with an effective response. This improves the likelihood of positive outcomes for those in need.”

The cloud-based nature of the solution provides PSAPs with the capability to generate and access reports from anywhere via a web browser interface, while reducing the risk of unintended downtime due to hardware failure. ECaTS also complies with leading industry data standards and best practices to reduce the risk of cybersecurity breaches and ransomware attacks.

For more information about ECaTS, visit: www.intrado.com/ecats.

About Intrado

Intrado is the essential partner for those committed to saving lives and protecting communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com .

Media Contact