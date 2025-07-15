Abacus Global Management to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, August 7, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Abacus will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on August 7, 2025. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus’ investor relations website at ir.abacusgm.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 826-3033 (toll-free) or (412) 317-5185 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.abacusgm.com for one year following the call.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

rob@abacusgm.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations

david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Public Relations

press@abacuslife.com