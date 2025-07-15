UPCX Staking Surpasses 975,000 Tokens as Web3 Payment Ecosystem Accelerates Expansion

Singapore, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform dedicated to providing secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to users worldwide. Since the launch of its mainnet in October 2024, the UPCX ecosystem has grown steadily, attracting increasing global attention and demonstrating strong development momentum.







As of July 14, 2025, the official UPCX staking platform (https://upcx-staking.io/) has accumulated over 975,000 UPC staked. At the current price of approximately 3.6perUPC,thisrepresentsatotalvalueexceeding3.6 per UPC, this represents a total value exceeding 3.6perUPC,thisrepresentsatotalvalueexceeding3.5 million. With less than 30,000 UPC remaining before reaching the 1 million UPC staking cap, the platform showcases the community’s cohesion and investors’ confidence in UPCX’s future prospects. Under the “first come, first served” (FCFS) policy, the remaining staking quota is expected to be taken quickly. Prospective participants are encouraged to act promptly. Users can simply visit the official staking platform, connect their Web3 wallet, and choose a lockup period of 30 days (20% APY), 90 days (50% APY), or 180 days (100% APY) to easily participate.



The scale of the UPCX community is equally impressive. Since its mainnet launch, the ecosystem has rapidly expanded, with the Telegram community now exceeding 640,000 members and reaching key regions such as the EU, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Southeast Asia. To date, the number of mainnet wallet accounts has surpassed 770,000, and on-chain data shows that the number of UPC token holders has exceeded 40,500—demonstrating a broad market base and strong user recognition. As the first blockchain payment project to be listed on the compliant Japanese exchange BitTrade, UPCX has stood out in a strictly regulated environment, becoming an industry benchmark for blockchain payments in the Asia-Pacific region.



According to public sources, the circulating market capitalization of the UPC token is approximately $327 million, ranking among the top projects of its kind worldwide. Its price performance remains stable, showcasing robust market potential and sustained investor interest. The UPC token is now listed on major exchanges such as BitTrade, MEXC, Bitget, and Gate.io, enabling users around the globe to trade conveniently.



UPCX’s technological strength provides a solid foundation for its community momentum and market performance. The platform utilizes a hybrid DPoS and BFT consensus mechanism, supporting up to 100,000 transactions per second. Its super app integrates multiple features such as payments, asset management, and messaging. UPCX also supports user-issued assets (UIA), market-pegged assets (MPA), and non-fungible assets (NFA), delivering an efficient financial experience for users, merchants, and institutions. Post-quantum encryption technology and cross-chain bridge functionality ensure transaction security and interoperability, while POS terminal and hardware wallet compatibility further expand real-world application scenarios.



UPCX remains committed to compliance and legality, strictly adhering to regulations in jurisdictions worldwide. Some services may be restricted based on local policies, and users are advised to consult local regulations before participating. UPCX is accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology in the global payments sector, working with users to build a new Web3 payment ecosystem.



More about UPCX:



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



UPCX Whitepaper 1.0



https://upcx.io/zh-CN/whitepaper/



UPCX Linktree



https://link3.to/upcx



Media Contact



Company Name: UPCX team



Contact: Jiso Liu



Email: info@upcx.io



Website: www.upcx.io



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

