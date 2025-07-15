DIH Appoints Professor Nick Ward, M.D., to DIH Scientific Advisory Board

NORWELL, Mass., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. (“DIH”)(NASDAQ:DHAI), a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions, today announced the appointment of Professor Nick Ward, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Nick Ward, M.D., is a Professor of Clinical Neurology and Neurorehabilitation at the Institute of Neurology at University College London and at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London, UK. He is a distinguished clinical expert in upper limb neurorehabilitation, leading a first-of-its-kind dedicated high-intensity Upper Limb Neurorehabilitation programme, and investigates neurobiological mechanisms involved in the recovery of arm and hand functions.

The DIH Scientific Advisory Board (DIH SAB) is composed of leading scientists and clinicians with expertise across a range of technical and clinical disciplines relevant to DIH’s advanced rehabilitation solutions, the clinical environments where these solutions are applied, and the geographical regions where DIH products are sold. The SAB advises DIH on technical and scientific pursuits, offers insights into the latest trends in clinical and scientific communities, provides feedback on product development, and advises DIH on research plans and projects.

Dr. Bettina Studer Pastore, Global Head of Scientific and Clinical Affairs at DIH, stated: “We are honored to welcome Professor Nick Ward to the DIH Scientific Advisory Board. Nick’s exceptional clinical expertise in upper limb rehabilitation, his pioneering research and his unwavering commitment to high-intensity training and evidence-based rehabilitation make him an invaluable addition. As DIH continues to transform the standard of care in rehabilitation through advanced technologies, Nick’s guidance will play a pivotal in shaping our innovation and impact.”

Professor Ward commented on the appointment: “I’m delighted to be joining the DIH Scientific Advisory Board at this exciting time in neurorehabilitation. I hope to be able to bring some clinical experience to bear on the future of new approaches to support motor recovery after stroke.”

With the appointment of Professor Ward, the DIH Scientific Advisory Board now comprises nine distinguished members, further strengthening the company’s commitment to evidence-based innovation and clinical excellence in neurorehabilitation.

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to “Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the daily lives of millions of people with disabilities and functional impairments through providing devices and solutions enabling intensive rehabilitation. DIH is a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technology providers, DIH is a transformative rehabilitation solutions provider and consolidator of a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

