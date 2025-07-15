NANO Nuclear Appoints Vice Admiral Charles J. “Joe” Leidig, Jr. (Ret.) as Chairman of its Executive Advisory Board for Naval Nuclear Initiatives

Former Deputy to the Commander for Military Operations, U.S. Africa Command, to advise NANO Nuclear on potential civilian and defense applications of its advanced nuclear technologies

New York, N.Y., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced that it has appointed distinguished nuclear submarine leader and Former Deputy to the Commander for Military Operations, U.S. Africa Command, Vice Admiral Charles J. Leidig, Jr. (Ret.), as the Chairman of its Executive Advisory Board for Naval Nuclear Initiatives.

In his role, Vice Admiral Leidig will guide NANO Nuclear’s initiatives to support United States Naval operations with reliable nuclear power solutions, including the potential use of NANO Nuclear microreactors in development for propulsion, baseload power on operating bases and other programs.

Leidig served as Deputy to the Commander for Military Operations, U.S. Africa Command from August 2010 to June 2013, capping a 39-year Navy career. Prior to this assignment, Leidig was the 80th Commandant of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy, and earlier commanded USS Cavalla (SSN 684), where his crew earned two Meritorious Unit Commendations and the coveted Battle “E.” Additional leadership posts included Commander, Submarine Development Squadron Five; Commander, Naval Forces and Region Marianas; Commander, Submarine Group Eight; and Deputy Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. Across these tours he directed submarine rescue programs, Arctic-warfare initiatives, and allied undersea operations, building a reputation for positive, mission-focused leadership.

Vice Admiral Leidig’s career also included stints as a material officer for Submarine Squadron 11, senior member of the Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board, assistant deputy director for Regional Operations on the Joint Staff, and executive assistant to the Director of the Joint Staff. He is a 1978 graduate, with distinction, of the U.S. Naval Academy and holds a master’s in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. Professional education later included the National Security Management Program at Syracuse University and the Navy Executive Business Course at UNC Chapel Hill.

“The U.S. Navy’s long record of safe, reliable nuclear propulsion has shown how compact reactors can deliver consistent power under demanding conditions,” said Charles J. Leidig, Jr., Chairman of NANO Nuclear’s Executive Advisory Board for Naval Nuclear Initiatives. “NANO Nuclear brings that same spirit of innovation to the next generation of microreactors for potential civilian and military use. NANO Nuclear’s rapid progress reflects a focused, highly capable team, and I’m pleased to contribute my naval nuclear experience as we meet growing demand in the marketplace for advanced nuclear technologies.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Appoints Vice Admiral Charles J. Leidig (Ret.) as the Chairman of its Executive Advisory Board for Naval Nuclear Initiatives.

His personal decorations comprise the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, among numerous unit awards. He remains deeply engaged with the Naval Academy community and veterans’ organizations, continuing a lifelong commitment to mentorship and national service.

“NANO Nuclear is moving steadily toward constructing the first U.S. commercial microreactor, the KRONOS MMR™ Energy System,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “As we enter this next phase of development, we are assembling a leadership team equal to the technology’s promise. Vice Admiral Leidig exemplifies the caliber of talent essential to our future, and we are pleased to welcome him to our company.”

“Vice Admiral Leidig’s appointment further strengthens NANO Nuclear’s roster of leading public- and private-sector advisors,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “His firsthand experience directing the Navy’s nuclear-power initiatives will be invaluable as the country looks for efficient, long-life energy solutions. With his guidance, we believe our flexible microreactor portfolio in development can help power the next phase of America’s energy transition.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

