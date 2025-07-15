Trupanion Honored with Puget Sound Business Journal’s Excellence in Wellbeing Award

SEATTLE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs in North America, has been recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal as a recipient of its Excellence in Wellbeing Award.

This prestigious award celebrates organizations that have made employee well-being a core business priority, embedding physical, mental, and emotional health into their leadership philosophy, benefits, and daily operations.

“Our team members are the very heart of everything we do,” said Margi Tooth, CEO and President of Trupanion. "We understand that when our team feels healthy, supported, and truly engaged, we can bring our very best to pet parents and veterinarians. This award is a testament to our continued efforts to create a workplace where every team member feels genuinely valued and cared for, both professionally and personally."

The Puget Sound Business Journal, in partnership with founding partner Roundglass, launched this award program to highlight employers who are making significant investments in programs that support the holistic health of their employees. Honorees will be celebrated at an awards event on July 24, 2025.

"At Trupanion, we use ongoing team member feedback to help guide our benefit decisions," added Brenna McGibney, Chief Administration Officer at Trupanion. "This collaborative process allows us to provide essential support and offer resources that truly empower team members to lead balanced and fulfilled lives. We are honored to receive this award and will continue innovating and investing in the livelihood of every Trupanion team member."

