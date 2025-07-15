Days Inns - Canada Hits the Stage This Summer with New Boots and Hearts Festival Partnership!

Toronto, ON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada expands its summer festival footprint as the Official Economy Hotel Partner of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival (August 7–10, 2025). This partnership connects the hotel brand with one of Canada’s most celebrated music weekends, expected to draw over 140,000 attendees to Burl's Creek Event Grounds near Barrie, Ontario.

Building on its collaboration with Country Thunder Alberta and Country Thunder Saskatchewan, this alliance strengthens Days Inn’s presence in the country music scene, placing the brand at the heart of one of Ontario’s premier entertainment experiences.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Boots and Hearts, one of Canada’s iconic country music festivals,” said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing at Days Inns - Canada. “It’s a natural fit that connects us with passionate travel enthusiasts who value comfort, convenience and unforgettable experiences. From our on-site activation to digital touchpoints, this opportunity provides a dynamic platform to showcase the Days Inn brand in a meaningful and memorable way.”

As the Official Economy Hotel Partner of Boots and Hearts, Days Inns - Canada reinforces its commitment to providing comfortable, reliable accommodations at a great value – so festivalgoers can focus on making lasting travel memories.

“We’re proud to welcome Days Inns - Canada as the Official Economy Hotel Partner of Boots and Hearts. Their commitment to value, comfort, and convenience perfectly complements our mission to create unforgettable experiences for our fans,” said Eva Dunford, Co-Founder of Boots and Hearts. “This partnership ensures even more people can travel, stay, and celebrate country music in a way that fits their lifestyle.”

With standout branding across the Boots and Hearts festival site – including main stage exposure and key social hubs – Days Inn brings its energy to the heart of the action. Attendees can swing by a custom on-site activation to snap a photo and take home a printed keepsake. The experience extends beyond the festival grounds – with exclusive offers and digital engagement, Days Inn stays part of the journey well beyond the final set.

Rewarding Stays with Days Inn

Whether it is during festival season or everyday travel, Days Inn locations in Canada deliver unbeatable value without sacrificing comfort. Guests earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points on qualified stays that unlock free nights and exclusive perks at thousands of destinations worldwide. With free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast options, family-friendly perks, and pools at select locations, your next great escape starts with Days Inn. For more information, visit daysinn.ca.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,515 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, or become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X, and follow us on Instagram.

About Republic Live

Founded in 2011, Republic Live is a privately-owned, internationally acclaimed, multi-award winning, Canadian live entertainment company. Republic Live takes pride in creating world-class, time of your life experiences and works with a multitude of partners on a variety of platforms to create unique experiences for fans, artists, industry partners and sponsors. Republic Live’s flagship event is Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Canada’s largest camping and country music festival held annually at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

About Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

Burl’s Creek is Canada’s largest outdoor event venue, with the capacity for more than 100,000 people and 45,000 campers. Spread over nearly 600 acres of pristinely landscaped grounds, featuring multiple natural amphitheatres and forested performance areas, Burl’s Creek has played host to many of the biggest names in entertainment including The Rolling Stones, Nickelback, Neil Young, Tim McGraw, Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers and many more. For more information, please visit www.burlscreek.com.

