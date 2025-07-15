Clearmind Expands its Clinical Trial for Alcohol Use: New Site Activated and Additional Participant Enrolled

Vancouver, Canada, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the expansion of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial for CMND-100, its proprietary MEAI-based oral treatment candidate for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), with the activation of additional site at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the enrollment of the first participant at this clinical site.

The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of CMND-100, with preliminary efficacy indicators assessing its potential to reduce alcohol cravings and consumption.

This expansion comes shortly after the Company announced the enrollment of its first participant at the Yale School of Medicine, reinforcing the positive momentum in Clearmind’s clinical development program.

The continuation of enrollment further expands Clearmind’s international clinical network and strengthens the growing interest in CMND-100 as a potentially groundbreaking treatment for AUD.

The Phase I/IIa clinical trial is a multinational, multicenter, single- and multiple-dose study that aims to establish the safety and optimal dosing of CMND-100. The trial will also explore early signals of efficacy, including reductions in alcohol consumption and cravings, which could pave the way for further development of this groundbreaking therapy.

“Each new clinical site we activate and each new participant we enroll brings us one step closer to validating CMND-100’s potential to redefine the treatment landscape for AUD,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind. “This expansion reflects both the scientific community’s interest in our approach and our commitment to accelerating progress for patients in need of better solutions.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws.