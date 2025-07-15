Tritium Advances Industry Standards with Breakthrough Next-Gen Power Modules and Lifetime Warranty - Calls on Industryto Adopt New Reliability Standard 

Lebanon, TN, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium, a pioneer in DC fast charging technology with over a decade of industry expertise, today announced the launch of its next-generation power modules for TRI-FLEX alongside an industry-leading lifetime warranty on power modules for its entire product line including RTM, PKM, and TRI-FLEX DC fast chargers. This technological milestone represents the culmination of significant R&D investment since joining the Exicom family and establishes a new industry standard for charging infrastructure reliability.

Following the recent launch of its revolutionary TRI-FLEX platform—designed for ultra-scaling with industry-leading power density and flexibility—Tritium continues building next-generation solutions for the market ahead, where EV sales will rapidly grow from 20% to 60%+ of new vehicle purchases and infrastructure deployment must scale exponentially to keep pace.

Tritium's next-gen power modules deliver unprecedented reliability performance through advanced power electronics design and comprehensive field testing. Based on these breakthrough results, Tritium is now able to offer lifetime warranty coverage on power modules—a first in the DC fast charging industry that the company is encouraging competitors to match.

"With more than 15 years of expertise and vertical integration in power electronics for DC fast charging, we've reached a technological inflection point," said Arcady Sosinov, CEO of Tritium. "Our next-gen power modules represent the most reliable power conversion technology ever deployed in DC fast charging. Combined with TRI-FLEX's ultra-scaling architecture, we're building the technology foundation the market ahead demands. The lifetime warranty isn't a marketing tactic—it's the natural outcome of engineering excellence."

Tritium's industry tenure spans the entire evolution of DC fast charging, from early 50kW systems to today's ultra-fast charging platforms. This experience, combined with proprietary power electronics IP and vertical integration capabilities, positions Tritium among the select few manufacturers capable of advancing charging technology rather than simply assembling third-party components.

"The EV charging ecosystem requires each player to own their piece of the reliability equation," explained Sosinov. "Charge point operators (CPOs) must plan for and fund ongoing maintenance to ensure charge points are always operational and available for EV drivers. Tritium will now own the power module risk entirely to support our CPO customers in their mission. This is how you advance an industry and prepare for the market ahead."

The lifetime warranty applies to the core power conversion modules—the heart of every DC fast charger—and eliminates one of the most significant long-term cost concerns for charging infrastructure operators. The announcement comes as Tritium continues its technology-focused transformation under Exicom ownership, with recent milestones including the launch of the revolutionary TRI-FLEX platform.

"We're calling on the industry to join us at this new standard," added Sosinov. "The market ahead demands infrastructure designed for years of reliable operation at large scale. Too many market entrants are building for yesterday's requirements. Tritium is engineering for tomorrow."

The next-gen modules feature enhanced thermal management, improved power density, and advanced diagnostic capabilities. Combined with Tritium's liquid-cooled architecture and IP65-rated enclosures, they are designed to deliver exceptional reliability in extreme operating conditions.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium is a global leader in DC fast charging technology with proprietary power electronics IP and vertical integration capabilities. With over 21,000 chargers deployed in more than 50 countries and state-of-the-art facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, Tritium combines proven engineering excellence with manufacturing scale. As part of the Exicom family, Tritium is positioned to lead the EV charging industry's next phase of growth and technological advancement.

Media Contact: Patricia Martinez

media@Tritiumcharging.com





