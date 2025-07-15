"Crypto Week" ignites market frenzy: Bitcoin soars to a record high, Mint Miner launches revolutionary cloud mining solution

Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the US "Crypto Week" officially kicked off on July 14, the global cryptocurrency market ushered in a wave of excitement. The legislature will review three heavyweight bills, including the GENIUS Act, the Clarity Act and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which aim to clarify key areas such as stablecoin regulation, crypto asset custody and central bank digital currency monitoring.





Bitcoin prices have soared all the way, breaking through the $123,000 mark for the first time.

At the same time, Mint Miner , a pioneer in cloud mining, has launched an innovative product in this round of market boom-the "AI Cloud Mining +" plan, marking the mining industry has entered a new era of intelligence and greening.

The core advantages of Mint Miner's new solution include:

◆ Computing power as a service: users do not need to purchase expensive mining machines, they can participate in mining by leasing computing power. The threshold is low and the operation is simple, which is especially suitable for crypto investment enthusiasts.

◆ AI intelligent scheduling system: real-time monitoring of cryptocurrency prices, optimization of mining pool allocation through intelligent algorithms, and improvement of yield.

◆ Green energy priority: use renewable energy power fields to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen the platform's ESG social responsibility.

◆ Flexible income mechanism: provide daily income method, users can view the mining income of the day in real time.





Guide to joining Mint Miner cloud mining

1. Register an account to get free computing power: register an account on the Mint Miner official website , fill in the user name and email address, and set a password to get a $15 reward.

2. Choose the right computing power contract: Mint Miner provides a variety of contract options to meet the needs of different users. Each contract guarantees fixed income and daily income to ensure a transparent and profitable mining experience.

The following are some of the contract options:

[New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, maturity income: $100 + $10

[Avalon Miner A13]: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, maturity income: $500 + $30.5

[Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd]: Investment amount: $1,500, contract period: 9 days, maturity income: $1,500 + $178.2

[ETC Miner E9 Pro]: Investment amount: $3,200, contract period: 14 days, maturity income: $3,200 + $672

[Antminer L7 ]: Investment amount: $5,200, contract period: 20 days, maturity income: $5,200 + $1,612

[Bitcoin MinerS21+ Hyd]: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 28 days, maturity income: $10,000 + $4,760

For more contracts, please log in to the Mint Miner official website

3. Start mining to view income and withdraw: After the contract is activated, the platform automatically starts mining, without manual operation. Log in to the dashboard to view daily income and contract operation status.

Mint Miner spokesperson said: The new plan lowers the threshold for user participation, allowing more people to share the crypto dividends, especially during the period of strong Bitcoin growth. According to Mint Miner internal data, the average daily computing power during the operation phase of the new plan increased by 32%, and user satisfaction exceeded 96%.





Summary

The current "Crypto Week" policy dividends, coupled with the strengthening of Bitcoin's attributes as digital gold, and the improvement of Mint Miner's cloud mining model efficiency, jointly promote the next stage of industry explosion. This trend also opens a new window for ordinary investors-through Mint Miner, you can easily take this wave of institutional wealth trains without huge funds and hardware configurations to achieve stable appreciation of digital assets.

