IA Smart Light: Immersive LED Mirrored Surface for Gamers, Anime Rooms & Home Ambiance

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IllumiArts LLC announces the debut of its IA Smart Lighting System on Kickstarter—the culmination of 10 years of research and development.
IA Smart is a fusion of lighting, art, reflective surfaces, and sound—delivered in a single, dynamic, and cost-effective panel. Instantly transform any space with immersive color and visual art.
This patented product, made from premium materials, combines Bluetooth technology with museum-quality, glare-free illumination powered by commercial-grade LEDs (12W, IP20, 50,000-hour lifespan). Housed in a low-profile anodized aluminum frame with mirrored stainless-steel panels, IA is UL/CE/CB-certified for global safety and performance. The product is offered in Nano (12.9" x 12.9" / 320 x 320 mm) and Pro (24.8" x 24.8" / 630 x 630 mm) sizes, with custom sizes currently in development to support a wider range of installations.)
Designed For
- Immersive gaming setups
- Cozy living spaces
- Creative environments
Key Features
- Pixel-perfect control: Addressable RGB LED technology (3-year LED warranty)
- Transformative design: Mirror by day → light show by night
- Instant customization: Swap art panels to match your mood or event
- Real-time audio sync: Sound-reactive & voice-controlled modes
- App-powered: Bluetooth control for colors and light shows
- Premium build: Anodized aluminum frame + mirrored stainless-steel art
About IllumiArts LLC
IllumiArts LLC is a boutique lighting firm and Washington, D.C.–based design innovator redefining how we experience space through its patented IA Smart Lighting Technology. The company was founded by Farah Barnes, an architect and expert in museum exhibition design and lighting, with over 25 years of experience in the field.
In 1994, Barnes established APV Inc., a consultancy focused on museum and architectural lighting design, delivering award-winning projects across the U.S., Middle East, and Europe. The concept for IA Smart Light was first initiated in 2014 alongside her design work, and by 2019, the focus shifted from consultancy to product innovation and manufacturing under IllumiArts LLC, including the collaboration of our dedicated lighting and engineering team.
Today, IllumiArts blends art, light, and technology to create immersive, expressive environments that inspire creativity and elevate everyday spaces.
