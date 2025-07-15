American Battery Technology Company Awarded Collaborative Agreement with Argonne National Laboratory ReCell Center to Advance Novel Lithium Manufacturing Technologies

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) awarded $1M U.S. Department of Energy collaborative agreement to support new partnership project with Argonne National Laboratory, with use of their Advanced Photon Source particle accelerator and Aurora Exascale Supercomputer

ABTC’s internally-developed advanced lithium processing technology can manufacture critical mineral lithium hydroxide with substantial reduction in use of chemical agents, at lower operational costs, and with lower impact

New agreement is one of several current partnership agreements with American U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories demonstrating the company’s commitment to advance the country’s acquisition of domestically sourced battery metals to ensure sustainable energy security

Reno, Nev., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical mineral company commercializing both primary critical mineral manufacturing and secondary recycling of critical mineral facilities, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for a competitively awarded $1 million agreement by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory ReCell Center (Argonne) to support the commercialization of one of its internally-developed technologies for the domestic manufacturing of critical mineral lithium hydroxide.

“We are committed to developing the next generation of critical mineral manufacturing technologies and to bringing these technologies to commercialization in our domestic-US facilities,” stated American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert. “We are proud to be addressing the challenges of bringing such advanced processing technologies to market with a partner such as the Argonne National Laboratory.”

In current commercial lithium manufacturing facilities, the final lithium product is generally manufactured by consuming large amounts of chemical agents, and then producing large amounts of chemical waste materials. These types of processes are operationally expensive as they require the purchasing of the chemical agents and disposal of the chemical waste, and have a large impact as they consume and generate these large amounts of chemical agents.

ABTC has been working for several years to develop and commercialize a new generation of technologies that produce a lithium hydroxide product of equal or greater quality than with these conventional processes, however, through an electrochemical route that does not require the large-scale consumption and generation of chemical agents.

As ABTC continues to scale its commercial facilities, it is developing long-term predictive models that can quantify the performance of its electrochemical lithium hydroxide conversion systems over multiple years of operations. Through this $1 million collaborative agreement, ABTC has partnered with Argonne to utilize its particle accelerator at the Advanced Photon Source (APS) in Lemont, Illinois to perform advanced imaging and characterization techniques to quantify the performance metrics of this electrochemical conversion device as a function of time.

These particle accelerator trials of the ABTC electrochemical conversion system at the APS will generate vast amounts of data, and fortunately the Argonne team recently constructed the Aurora Exascale Supercomputer, one of the fastest supercomputers in the world, that is specifically purposed to work in combination with the Advanced Photon Source; Aurora and the upgraded Advanced Photon Source to power discovery at Argonne.

ABTC is commercializing these advanced lithium hydroxide manufacturing technologies for integration into the lithium processing trains for both its critical mineral recycling facilities and its ‘claystone-to-lithium hydroxide’ refinery near Tonopah, Nevada.

The company’s collaboration with Argonne is part of a broader strategy to advance domestically manufactured critical minerals to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and support U.S. energy security. ABTC is also engaged in key innovative projects with other leading U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories, including Idaho National Laboratory and National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the American Battery Technology Company’s (the “Company”) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.