Lightchain AI Enters Bonus Round Following Successful Completion of 15 Presale Stages and $21M Raised





SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom , July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI, an AI-native blockchain infrastructure project, today announced the launch of its Bonus Round following the successful completion of all 15 stages of its public presale. With over $21 million raised, the project has attracted growing interest from blockchain developers, AI engineers, and institutional-grade crypto traders ahead of its planned mainnet launch later this month.

Lightchain AI has positioned itself as a next-generation Layer-1 protocol built specifically to support AI computation at scale. With its dedicated Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), Lightchain AI enables low-latency execution of machine learning models, smart contracts, and decentralized applications (dApps) optimized for AI workloads.

Featuring a dedicated virtual machine and a consensus model that rewards meaningful computation, the project is gaining momentum as the July 2025 mainnet launch approaches. Traders are increasingly viewing Lightchain AI as a must-watch opportunity for strategic positioning.

Lightchain AI Sparks FOMO Among Professional Traders Through Presale Momentum

Lightchain AI is sparking FOMO among professional traders thanks to its steady and strategic presale momentum. Having successfully completed all 15 presale stages and raised $21 million, the project has entered its Bonus Round, offering fixed pricing that attracts serious buyers looking for last-stage opportunities before mainnet launch.

Its tokenomics emphasize fairness with 40% allocated to presale and 15% to staking rewards, while the 5% Team Allocation has been fully reallocated to development grants and ecosystem growth. Validator staking is fully operational, reinforcing network security and decentralization.

The low-latency Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) ensures efficient execution of AI tasks, while upcoming public repository releases and cross-chain infrastructure promote transparency and scalability. These factors combine to create genuine market excitement and demand.





