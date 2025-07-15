Limitless X Holdings Inc. Forms HealthMD Inc. to Drive Innovation, Accelerate Growth and Increase Shareholder Value in Wellness Sector

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX), a leading force in the Health, Wellness, and Lifestyle sectors, is pleased to announce the registration and corporate filing of its wholly owned subsidiary, HealthMD Inc. This strategic expansion aligns with Limitless X’s mission to empower individuals through transformative wellness solutions that help them Look Good. Feel Great. Live Limitless.

HealthMD Inc. will serve as a growth accelerator for Limitless X, delivering a new suite of health-forward products, AI-integrated technologies, and holistic lifestyle solutions. The initiative builds on the Company’s existing operational strengths and is positioned to capitalize on rapidly expanding demand across the health and wellness industries, with a strong focus on long-term value creation and scalable innovation.

“HealthMD is not just an extension of what we’re doing. It is the next chapter in how we serve a global audience seeking sustainable, modern wellness,” said Jas Mathur, Chairman and CEO of Limitless X Holdings Inc. “We are combining our proven brand equity with forward-thinking technology to unlock opportunities that will redefine how people take charge of their health, confidence, and daily performance.”

COMPLEMENTING OUR DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUPPLEMENT STRATEGY

HealthMD Inc. will directly complement Limitless X’s existing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) division, which focuses on the direct-to-consumer sale of dietary supplements across key wellness verticals including energy, weight management, performance, beauty, and longevity. Together, these divisions will create a synergistic ecosystem that enables customers to access cohesive, lifestyle-driven wellness journeys powered by science, optimized by technology, and enhanced by experience.

By aligning HealthMD’s digital-first health innovations with the trusted supplement brands under the Limitless X umbrella, the Company aims to increase customer retention, maximize cross-sell potential, and strengthen long-term brand loyalty.

EXPANSION INTO A MULTI-TRILLION-DOLLAR ECOSYSTEM

HealthMD Inc. is launching at a pivotal time, as multiple macrotrends drive significant growth across adjacent industries:

The global wellness market is now valued at over $5.6 trillion, with the U.S. market alone projected to surpass $2.4 trillion by 2027.

More than 133 million Americans (approximately 40% of the population) suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes, anxiety, obesity, and sleep disorders, contributing to over $4 trillion in annual healthcare costs. Many of these conditions are addressable through lifestyle, nutrition, and wellness interventions.

The AI healthcare market is expected to grow to more than $187 billion globally by 2030, as consumers and providers increasingly adopt intelligent technologies to improve outcomes and personalize care.

The broader health technology sector is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%, representing one of the most attractive sectors for innovation-led companies.

HealthMD is strategically positioned to operate at the intersection of these high-growth categories, offering consumers holistic wellness solutions that blend technology, lifestyle, and trusted products.

FOCUSED ON STRATEGIC GROWTH AND SHAREHOLDER VALUE

HealthMD Inc. is expected to contribute meaningfully to the financial outlook of Limitless X Holdings Inc. with the potential to:

Drive top-line revenue growth through diversified offerings

Achieve higher gross margins through technology-enhanced wellness products

Increase customer lifetime value through integrated solutions

Strengthen market positioning in wellness, consumer health, and AI-powered platforms

This initiative reflects Limitless X’s ongoing commitment to building enduring brand value, expanding its leadership position in the wellness industry, and delivering long-term returns to shareholders through disciplined innovation and strategic execution.

About Limitless X Holdings, Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX) is building a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem designed to help individuals "Look Good and Feel Great" by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the company specializes in Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of themselves. The company has expanded into the Film and Television sector, with plans to develop and produce content that aligns with its core philosophy of "Feeling Great" and “Satisfied.” Limitless X also intends on expanding into the Real Estate industry by introducing High Performance Healthy Living; Residential communities and developments designed to promote wellness, longevity, and lifestyle optimization. Additionally, the company is expanding into Global Distribution and International Markets, aiming to bring its wellness-focused products and lifestyle brands to consumers worldwide. By leveraging advanced online marketing strategies, key relationships, and global reach, Limitless X is positioned to become a household name, delivering unmatched value to customers, driving long-term growth for shareholders, and fostering meaningful connections within communities around the world.

Media Contact:

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@limitlessx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Statements regarding the benefits of Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.