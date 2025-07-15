Wedbush Securities Expands Global Market Access with 24-Hour Capital Markets Trading

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities , a leading financial services firm, has launched 24-hour trading capabilities, with clients already actively leveraging the service to access markets around the clock. Through strategic partnerships with Blue Ocean Technologies and OTC Markets Group , Wedbush delivers seamless market access across overnight, pre-market, core, and post-market sessions—particularly benefiting investors operating in Asia-Pacific time zones.

Wedbush’s expanded after-hours trading melds in Blue Ocean ATS, MOON ATS, and OTC Overnight, which are three distinct alternative trading systems that enable overnight trading during Asia-Pacific hours. Blue Ocean ATS and MOON ATS support U.S.-listed securities, while OTC Overnight provides access to OTC equity trading during the same extended window. Together, these platforms provide clients with comprehensive market coverage from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM Eastern Time, offering both high- and low-touch routing options and ensuring expert execution support throughout all market hours.

“Our 24-hour trading capability marks a major step forward in providing clients with the market access they demand in today’s fast-paced global environment,” commented Burke Dempsey, EVP, Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets at Wedbush. "By partnering with Blue Ocean and OTC Markets, we are already bridging the gap across time zones to offer continuous liquidity and execution support. This initiative reflects our focus on delivering flexible, client-driven solutions that empower investors around the clock.”

Brian Hyndman, CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies, said, “We’re excited to partner with Wedbush to deliver our connectivity to after-hours markets. As the leading platform in overnight trading, with the deepest liquidity, trading volume, global access across 20+ countries, and a growing network of over 100 data subscribers, we’re confident this new capability will provide Wedbush clients with powerful tools to manage trading risk and unlock new opportunities beyond regular market hours.”

“By integrating MOON ATS™ and OTC Overnight into its 24-hour trading offering, Wedbush is expanding global market access in a way that reflects its core mission: protecting client interests, driving innovation, and delivering with precision,” said Cromwell Coulson, CEO of OTC Markets Group. “At OTC Markets, we share this commitment to building secure market infrastructure that prioritizes financial safety and service excellence. Together, we’re enabling investors to trade with confidence in a market that now moves around-the-clock.”

Wedbush supports execution and clearing in over 25 foreign markets, across a wide range of time zones linking with major alliance partners such as Maybank Investment Bank, Velocity Trade, Hana Securities, Trigon, Okasan Securities Group, and Yuanta Securities.

Wedbush’s added 24/7 execution capabilities pair with its recent announcement of support for clearing equities traded on leading overnight ATSs, including Blue Ocean and MOON.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/ FINRA / SIPC

About Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during U.S. overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade U.S. National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET, Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform U.S. trading to global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional U.S. market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

