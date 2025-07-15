Locus Technologies Expands Water Software Suite with the Launch of its Backflow Prevention App

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the industry leader in cloud-based environmental compliance software, today announced the launch of its Backflow Prevention App, a fully integrated application within the Locus Water Suite. This new application empowers backflow inspectors and water utilities to respond efficiently to growing inspection volumes, increased regulatory scrutiny, and ongoing staffing constraints within a modern alternative to legacy spreadsheets and siloed data.

“With the Locus Backflow Prevention app, utilities and operators can manage all aspects of their backflow programs, from device tracking to test result submissions and customer notifications, all within Locus Platform. This app is a key step forward in backflow device management which will streamline your program implementation and oversight,” said Dr. Laura Underwood, Director of Digital Water Services at Locus Technologies.

Key features of the Locus Backflow Prevention app include:

Cloud-Based and Mobile Ready : Licensed inspectors can complete tests and submit results in real-time from any mobile device.

: Licensed inspectors can complete tests and submit results in real-time from any mobile device. Regulatory Compliance : Automatically assigns and tracks test frequency, due dates, non-compliance, and device requirements aligned with local and state regulations.

: Automatically assigns and tracks test frequency, due dates, non-compliance, and device requirements aligned with local and state regulations. Automated Notifications : Generates reminder notices, notices of violations, or other custom notices via emails or letters to customers when inspections are due or late.

: Generates reminder notices, notices of violations, or other custom notices via emails or letters to customers when inspections are due or late. Integrated Device and Site Tracking : Maintains a centralized record of every backflow device, test history, and service location.

: Maintains a centralized record of every backflow device, test history, and service location. Self-Service Portal : Enables Water Utility staff to manage licensed inspectors, service locations, and customer information, as well as review and approve inspections.

: Enables Water Utility staff to manage licensed inspectors, service locations, and customer information, as well as review and approve inspections. Powerful Reporting and Audit Tools: Custom dashboards, historical trend analysis, and pre-built reports streamline internal tracking and external audits.

The app is metadata-driven and built on the configurable Locus Platform, allowing customers to configure their own workflows, forms, and compliance rules without writing a single line of code. Combined with the broader Locus Water Suite — which includes applications for water quality, water metrics, stormwater, and more — the Backflow Prevention app significantly advances the digital transformation of water compliance.

“Our mission is to deliver the most complete, unified platform for managing every aspect of water operations,” said Neno Duplan, CEO of Locus Technologies. “With the launch of the Backflow Prevention app, traditional data silos are crumbling, and our customers are gaining full control over their data, inspections, and compliance mandates — all in one place.”

The Locus Backflow Prevention app is available as a standalone module or as part of bundled pricing for customers already using multiple Locus applications. To learn more, please visit http://www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, Chevron, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit http://www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.

Media Contact:

Brenda Mahedy

Locus Technologies

media@locustechnologies.net