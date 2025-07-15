Sonoco Announces $30 Million Capital Investment to Expand Adhesives and Sealants Market Capacity

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in value-added sustainable packaging, is pleased to announce a $30 million capital investment to expand its production capacity in the growing adhesives and sealants (A&S) market. This strategic initiative will add 100 million additional units of annual capacity, ensuring Sonoco continues to meet increasing market demands while enhancing supply security.

This investment includes both the enhancement of existing production lines and the installation of new lines, reinforcing Sonoco’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By expanding its capabilities, Sonoco is positioned to provide more reliable and efficient solutions to its customers in the adhesives and sealants industry.

“At Sonoco, we are committed to investing in the latest technology and production efficiencies to support the evolving needs of our customers,” said Elizabeth Rhue, Vice President and General Manager of Rigid Paper Containers North America at Sonoco. “This investment strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality products while reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the adhesives and sealants market.”

To further ensure the security of supply, Sonoco will distribute its expanded production capacity across three strategically located facilities. This geographic diversity enhances supply chain resilience and provides customers with more reliable access to essential materials.

“We are excited to see companies like Sonoco continue to invest and expand in Orange County. Their decision to grow here underscores the strength of our regional economy and reinforces the importance of supporting businesses that help diversify our economy. This investment not only benefits our community today but helps position Orange County for a more prosperous future, attracting companies that support our region and our people,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

“The Orlando Economic Partnership is proud to support Sonoco in meeting their expansion needs here in Orange County. From assisting with permitting to helping navigate the process smoothly, we’re committed to ensuring that innovative, global companies like Sonoco continue choosing our region. Their growth is a powerful example of how Orlando continues to attract investment, create jobs, and drive long-term economic development,” said Tim Giuliani, President and CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership.

Sonoco’s $30 million investment not only underscores its dedication to innovation and operational excellence but also highlights its role as a leader in the packaging industry. As demand for adhesives and sealants continues to grow, Sonoco remains steadfast in its mission to support customers with high-quality, efficient and sustainable solutions.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.,® we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

About the Orlando Economic Partnership

The Orlando Economic Partnership (the OEP) is an economic and community development organization that works to advance Broad-based Prosperity®. Through the power of partnerships, we grow the economy, attract companies that create new jobs, drive investment, improve competitiveness, and fuel regional leadership.

Contact: Roger Schrum

843-339-6018

Roger.schrum@sonoco.com