Nightfood’s FHVH to Pioneer AI-Driven Culinary Education in $32.5 Billion US Market

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), through its wholly owned subsidiary Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. (FHVH), doing business as RoboOp365, today announces the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Stratford Education Group Inc., doing business as Los Angeles Cooking School (LACS), to form Modern Culinary Systems Inc.

This strategic expansion is set to create the first culinary school in the U.S.to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) automation into its core curriculum, tapping into a culinary education market valued at approximately $32.5 billion in 2023 (source: IBISWorld). By joining FHVH’s leadership in culinary and hospitality automation with LACS’s respected hands-on instruction, Modern Culinary Systems will aim to equip future chefs and entrepreneurs for success in a rapidly evolving industry.

Key Highlights Upon Closing of the Definitive Agreement:

Strategic Majority Stake: FHVH will hold a 51% interest in Modern Culinary Systems Inc., with LACS retaining 49%.

FHVH will hold a 51% interest in Modern Culinary Systems Inc., with LACS retaining 49%. Flexible Capital Investment: FHVH will invest up to $150,000 as needed over 18 months to drive innovation, technology adoption, and strategic growth.

FHVH will invest up to $150,000 as needed over 18 months to drive innovation, technology adoption, and strategic growth. Leadership and Execution: FHVH will oversee operations and will lead the implementation of advanced technological systems and a structured debt restructuring plan.

FHVH will oversee operations and will lead the implementation of advanced technological systems and a structured debt restructuring plan. Future Acquisition Option: FHVH will have the exclusive right to acquire 100% of Stratford Education Group and Los Angeles Cooking School within 24 months at a 30% discount to appraised value.

“Signing this Letter of Intent marks the start of a new era in culinary training,” said Sonny Wang, Chief Revenue Officer of Nightfood Holdings and CEO of FHVH. “By being the first to bring AI automation into the culinary school setting, we are giving students hands-on access to the same transformative technologies reshaping kitchens across the globe.”

Modern Culinary Systems Inc. will be governed by a two-person management committee, ensuring efficient and strategic decision-making as the venture moves toward closing and beyond. The platform is designed to scale, placing Nightfood and FHVH at the forefront of the convergence between culinary arts and next-generation automation.

With the U.S. culinary education market valued at approximately $32.5 billion in 2023, Modern Culinary Systems is positioned to capture early mover advantage in this dynamic and growing sector (source: IBISWorld).

About Stratford Education Group Inc. / Los Angeles Cooking School

Stratford Education Group, through its flagship culinary school in Los Angeles, provides immersive, hands-on training designed to prepare students for dynamic careers in food service and culinary entrepreneurship.

About Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings, Inc.

Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. (FHVH) is a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions dedicated to addressing operation challenges and enhancing service quality in the culinary and hospitality sectors. A subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings Inc., FHVH leverages cutting-edge automation and AI-technology to streamline operations and elevate guest experience.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard — delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.



With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Nightfood Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s SEC filings for additional information.

