Critical Metals Corp Targets Significantly Increased Resource Upgrade on 500MT Exploration Target within 4.7BT TREO

Advances Feasibility Study and Seeks to Boost Resource Estimate Ahead of Q4 2025 Milestones

Positions Mine for Commercial Production, which is Expected in 2026, to Address Growing Demand in the West

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, is today pleased to announce a 2000m resource diamond drilling program has commenced at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.

CEO and Executive Chairman Tony Sage commented:

“Launching our fiscal 2025 drilling campaign at Tanbreez is an important investment and step in our efforts to bring this game-changing rare earth asset into production as soon as possible to meet the growing demand in the United States and the West more broadly for rare earth material. To kick off this campaign, we have already installed a new drilling rig, which is expected to enable us to significantly increase the size of our resource estimate. This new drilling program is designed to significantly increase the size of the current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and support the development of the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS), paving the way for a final decision to mine. As we progress with our fiscal 2025 drilling campaign, we expect to release new drill results from our 2024 campaign to further verify the immense potential of Tanbreez.”

Drilling Campaign Highlights

The 2000m drilling program is targeting to significantly increase the size of the existing MRE for the Fjord Eudialyte Deposit presently at indicated resource of 8.76Mt and inferred resource of 13.8Mt , totaling 22.56Mt.

totaling 22.56Mt. The first drill hole, K25-01 has been collared and down to approximately 60m in outcropping kakortokite host containing rare earth elements within mineralized eudialyte. The first 60m core shows medium grained eudialyte with 30% -40% composition, (see Figures 1, 2 and 3).

The resource drilling will target further resource extension to the east of the existing Fjord Deposit of approximately 700m and 650m along strike of the North-East to South-West strike kakortokite host rock. The target depths for the vertical drill holes will range from 80m to 250m over the undulating topography.

The program is being spearheaded by Critical Metals Corp’s experienced Greenland drilling contractor, 60 North Greenland, and acclaimed rare earth geologists.

Next Steps

Critical Metals Corp’s full exploration and DFS study teams are now on site, conducting detailed fieldwork. The data collected will play a key role in finalizing the BFS and preparing the comprehensive reports required by the Greenland regulators, as well as the Company’s proposed financial partners, including EXIM, the Export-Important Bank of the United States. The Company remains on track to deliver these final reports by Q4 2025.





Figure 1. Diamond Drill Hole K25-01 with Project Geologist Nic Barnes and Chief Technical Officer George Karageorge 10 July above the Fjord Deposit.





Figure 2. Drill core K25-01 in kakortokite host from surface to current depth of 61m, composing continuous medium grained red - mauve eudialyte mineralization





Figure 3. Company Geologists Dr Hans Christian, George Karageorge, Nick Barnes DFS Study Team Representative Kris Barnes inspecting drill core on drill pad K25-01.





Figure 4. Resource diamond drilling program hole collars in relation to historical diamond and RC drilling and December 2024 confirmation drilling over the Fjord MRE Area

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the size and scope of the 2025 drilling program and projections regarding future mineral resource estimates, as well as statements regarding expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

