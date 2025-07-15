La Rosa Holdings Corp. Launches AI-Powered Communication Bot to Streamline Recruiting and Agent Support

Celebration, FL, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced the launch of its proprietary AI-powered communication bot built specifically to enhance agent recruiting and support operations across its platform.

The system is built with secure architecture and is fully compliant with data privacy regulations. The bot integrates directly with La Rosa’s internal CRM and communications tools ensuring timely hand-offs and data accuracy throughout the recruiting pipeline. This innovative tool ensures that every lead is captured, every inquiry is acknowledged, and every caller receives support—24/7. The bot is specifically trained to manage high-volume recruiting inquiries, qualifying prospects by location, experience, and availability before routing them to the appropriate regional team.

The AI bot will act as the first point of contact for inbound phone calls across La Rosa’s recruiting and support lines. It will:

Qualify and route new agent inquiries based on location, experience, and interest

Answer frequently asked questions about agent onboarding, company culture, and career opportunities

Provide real-time assistance and follow-up options for general inquiries

Offer multilingual support to reflect the diverse markets La Rosa serves

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “We’re not just adopting AI, we’re applying it with purpose. This tool enables our teams to prioritize higher-value conversations while ensuring every inquiry receives a response. It marks a key step toward building a more responsive, agent-centric organization. The launch of this AI solution is part of La Rosa’s three-year public company roadmap, reflecting our commitment to digital transformation, operational efficiency, and expanding our footprint in the U.S.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com.

