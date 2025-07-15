Acme United Corporation Acquires Manufacturing and Distribution Facility in Tennessee

SHELTON, Conn., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announces the purchase of a manufacturing and distribution center in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee for approximately $6 million.

The property consists of 77,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space on 12 acres and is designed to be expanded by up to an additional 60,000 square feet. The facility is fully air conditioned and is built and maintained to meet FDA-approved food-grade specifications. The facility will primarily be used by Spill Magic, which Acme United acquired in 2017 and which has outgrown one of its currently leased spaces.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to be growing the Spill Magic business and to be putting a strong infrastructure in place to fuel its continued success. We plan to invest in capital improvements focused on automation, positioning this site to become one of our most advanced and efficient operations. We’re proud to become part of the Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee community.”

Spill Magic is a leader in bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions with a lightweight, absorbent powder that quickly encapsulates a spill. The Spill Response System provides all the necessary tools to effectively clean up spills, saving time, money and reducing slip & fall accidents in various venues, including grocery, retail, and big box stores; food service & hotel chains; municipal facilities; and industry-specific distributors in the U.S.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap, Safety Made and Elite. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

