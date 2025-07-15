AMA Houston Introduces 2025-2026 Board of Directors to Lead Chapter Into the Future of Marketing

HOUSTON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMA Houston , the leading educational, career-building, and networking community for Houston’s marketing professionals, today announced the 2025-2026 Board of Directors. The new AMA Houston Board will champion the bold new theme of ‘Elevate’ with a renewed commitment to serving as Houston’s premier marketing resource and strengthening the local marketing community.

“The work of AMA Houston is focused on connecting marketers to the tools, resources, and people they need to succeed,” said AMA Houston 2025-2026 President Henry Adaso. “This year, we're committed to elevating our members, our profession, and our community by creating meaningful connections, bold and relevant programming, as well as a space where marketers feel seen, supported, and inspired to grow.”

AMA Houston is committed to providing a supportive ecosystem for marketers throughout the entire lifecycle of the marketing journey, with a focus on several strategic initiatives:

Enhancing the membership experience

Providing marketing knowledge to the broader business community

Strengthening AMA Houston’s community impact





“Houston is one of the most dynamic marketing hubs in the nation, and AMA Houston plays a vital role in building a thriving professional community,” said Bennie F. Johnson, CEO of the American Marketing Association. “I’m excited to see this new Board continue to elevate local voices and create pathways for connection, learning, and leadership.”

In the coming year, AMA Houston will continue hosting monthly luncheons, educational Academy events, and networking mixers. Signature events, such as the one-day MarketingEDGE conference and the eagerly anticipated AMA Crystal Awards, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026, will also provide area marketers with opportunities to grow and celebrate innovative projects.

As Houston prepares to serve as the FIFA World Cup 26 host city, AMA Houston will play a key role in collaborating with community partners to equip the local business network for this momentous event.

To learn more about AMA Houston and register for upcoming events, please visit https://www.amahouston.org/

The 2025-2026 AMA Houston Board of Directors includes:

Executive Leadership

Henry Adaso, President

Catrina Ballard, President-Elect

Sally Lechin, Secretary

Stacey Eddington Moore, Executive Director

Jill Manty, Immediate Past President





Operations & Membership

Jocelyn Randolph, Vice President - Operations

Sheana Hamill, Vice President - Membership

Todd Gregory, Vice President - Community Engagement

John Maxwell, Director - Membership Experience

Camila Sandoval, Director - Volunteer Engagement

Robin Tooms, Director - Mentorship Program

Enrique Arana, Chair - Hospitality & Members Only Events

Vlad Vidaeff, Director - Community Groups

Programming

James Caldwell, Vice President - Programming

Edgardo de la Garza, Vice President - Special Programming

Solida Chem, Chair - Academy

John Paul Stevenson, Crystal Awards Co-Chair

Brittany Davis-Morris, Crystal Awards Co-Chair

Frank Sendra, Director - Luncheon Presentations

Sara Heald, Director - Luncheon Services

Sarah Smith, Co-Chair - MarketingEDGE

Joel Luks, Co-Chair- MarketingEDGE

Michelle Pardo Davis, Co-Chair - Agency Forum

Nishat Jones, Co-Chair - Agency Forum

Carey Kirkpatrick, Chair - Executive Advisory Council

Communications

Stephanie Pelaez - Co-Vice President - Communications

Pam Nerurkar - Co-Vice President - Communications

João Fernando, Chair - Email Marketing

Brenda Benitez, Chair - Social Media

Sponsorships

Malik Hemani, Vice President - Sponsorship & Partnerships

Lisa Moody, Director of Sponsorships

AMA Gives Back

Carrie Ward, Vice President - AMA Gives Back

Andrew Hailes, Chair - Gives Back Grant Program

Dori Albora, Chair - Gives Back Volunteer Program

Shelvia Smith, Director - Penny Todd Scholarship

AMA Job Forward

Juliana Herman, Vice President - Job Programs

Rich Witmer, Director - Job Forward

Gloria Farrell, Director - Job Board





About AMA Houston

AMA Houston is the Houston area’s largest and most active professional marketing organization, serving marketing professionals for more than 70 years. AMA Houston is one of the nation’s largest chapters and has been recognized with the prestigious annual AMA Chapter Excellence Award more than 14 times. To learn more about the AMA or to join Houston’s largest marketing professional organization, visit https://www.amahouston.org/

