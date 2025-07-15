AMA Houston Introduces 2025-2026 Board of Directors to Lead Chapter Into the Future of Marketing

HOUSTON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMA Houston, the leading educational, career-building, and networking community for Houston’s marketing professionals, today announced the 2025-2026 Board of Directors. The new AMA Houston Board will champion the bold new theme of ‘Elevate’ with a renewed commitment to serving as Houston’s premier marketing resource and strengthening the local marketing community.
“The work of AMA Houston is focused on connecting marketers to the tools, resources, and people they need to succeed,” said AMA Houston 2025-2026 President Henry Adaso. “This year, we're committed to elevating our members, our profession, and our community by creating meaningful connections, bold and relevant programming, as well as a space where marketers feel seen, supported, and inspired to grow.”
AMA Houston is committed to providing a supportive ecosystem for marketers throughout the entire lifecycle of the marketing journey, with a focus on several strategic initiatives:
- Enhancing the membership experience
- Providing marketing knowledge to the broader business community
- Strengthening AMA Houston’s community impact
“Houston is one of the most dynamic marketing hubs in the nation, and AMA Houston plays a vital role in building a thriving professional community,” said Bennie F. Johnson, CEO of the American Marketing Association. “I’m excited to see this new Board continue to elevate local voices and create pathways for connection, learning, and leadership.”
In the coming year, AMA Houston will continue hosting monthly luncheons, educational Academy events, and networking mixers. Signature events, such as the one-day MarketingEDGE conference and the eagerly anticipated AMA Crystal Awards, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026, will also provide area marketers with opportunities to grow and celebrate innovative projects.
As Houston prepares to serve as the FIFA World Cup 26 host city, AMA Houston will play a key role in collaborating with community partners to equip the local business network for this momentous event.
To learn more about AMA Houston and register for upcoming events, please visit https://www.amahouston.org/
The 2025-2026 AMA Houston Board of Directors includes:
Executive Leadership
- Henry Adaso, President
- Catrina Ballard, President-Elect
- Sally Lechin, Secretary
- Stacey Eddington Moore, Executive Director
- Jill Manty, Immediate Past President
Operations & Membership
- Jocelyn Randolph, Vice President - Operations
- Sheana Hamill, Vice President - Membership
- Todd Gregory, Vice President - Community Engagement
- John Maxwell, Director - Membership Experience
- Camila Sandoval, Director - Volunteer Engagement
- Robin Tooms, Director - Mentorship Program
- Enrique Arana, Chair - Hospitality & Members Only Events
- Vlad Vidaeff, Director - Community Groups
Programming
- James Caldwell, Vice President - Programming
- Edgardo de la Garza, Vice President - Special Programming
- Solida Chem, Chair - Academy
- John Paul Stevenson, Crystal Awards Co-Chair
- Brittany Davis-Morris, Crystal Awards Co-Chair
- Frank Sendra, Director - Luncheon Presentations
- Sara Heald, Director - Luncheon Services
- Sarah Smith, Co-Chair - MarketingEDGE
- Joel Luks, Co-Chair- MarketingEDGE
- Michelle Pardo Davis, Co-Chair - Agency Forum
- Nishat Jones, Co-Chair - Agency Forum
- Carey Kirkpatrick, Chair - Executive Advisory Council
Communications
- Stephanie Pelaez - Co-Vice President - Communications
- Pam Nerurkar - Co-Vice President - Communications
- João Fernando, Chair - Email Marketing
- Brenda Benitez, Chair - Social Media
Sponsorships
- Malik Hemani, Vice President - Sponsorship & Partnerships
- Lisa Moody, Director of Sponsorships
AMA Gives Back
- Carrie Ward, Vice President - AMA Gives Back
- Andrew Hailes, Chair - Gives Back Grant Program
- Dori Albora, Chair - Gives Back Volunteer Program
- Shelvia Smith, Director - Penny Todd Scholarship
AMA Job Forward
- Juliana Herman, Vice President - Job Programs
- Rich Witmer, Director - Job Forward
- Gloria Farrell, Director - Job Board
About AMA Houston
AMA Houston is the Houston area’s largest and most active professional marketing organization, serving marketing professionals for more than 70 years. AMA Houston is one of the nation’s largest chapters and has been recognized with the prestigious annual AMA Chapter Excellence Award more than 14 times. To learn more about the AMA or to join Houston’s largest marketing professional organization, visit https://www.amahouston.org/
Contact:
Carrie Ward
carrie.ward@connexionspr.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50c958d9-fd89-45f8-917b-2bd0e869333b