Watershed Expands Global Presence with First Latin American Office

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watershed, the enterprise sustainability platform trusted by companies like Airbnb, General Motors, Carlyle Group, FedEx, and Visa, today announced an expansion of its global operations to Latin America with the launch of a new Mexico City office.

Watershed currently serves global companies from offices in San Francisco, London, New York, Sydney, Berlin, and Paris. As global demand for corporate sustainability measurement and reporting continues to accelerate, Watershed’s Mexico City office will serve as the base for continued international expansion.

“Mexico City is a major hub for global tech talent,” said Watershed co-founder Christian Anderson. “This expansion scales Watershed’s global technical team as we deepen our AI functionality and strengthen our product to meet customer needs across measurement, reporting, and decarbonization. We’re excited to build a new network of teammates, partners, and customers from our home base in CDMX to support these goals.”

Watershed is recruiting founding team members for the Mexico City office, with an initial focus on software engineering, sustainability advisory, customer services and support, and business operations. To establish the office and grow Watershed’s Latin American operations, Watershed Chief Marketing Officer Alexa Schirtzinger will relocate to Mexico City to serve as site lead.

The Mexico City office will operate as a regional hub, with employees in-person four days a week to foster collaboration and build strong local partnerships. This approach mirrors Watershed's successful model across its existing offices.

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise sustainability platform. Companies like Airbnb, General Motors, Carlyle Group, FedEx, Visa, and Dr. Martens use Watershed to manage climate and ESG data, produce audit-ready metrics for voluntary and regulatory reporting including CSRD, and drive real decarbonization. Watershed is the platform of choice for companies seeking to reduce emissions; meet customer, investor and regulatory requirements; and modernize their sustainability programs. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.