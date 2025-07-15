Trupeer.ai Raises $3M to Unlock Studio Quality Videos for Every Software

San Francisco, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every product demo starts with a screen recording. But for most teams, turning that into something polished can mean hours of editing, painful handoffs, or bloated video tools. Trupeer, the AI video platform built specifically for software and business workflows, has raised $3 million to change that.

The seed funding round was led by RTP Global, with participation from Salesforce Ventures following Trupeer’s win at the Salesforce AI Pitchfield, and a consortium of over 20 CIO and CTO angel investors from Fortune 500 companies. This round supports Trupeer’s mission to reinvent how teams create product videos, tutorials, and walkthroughs. With a single raw screen recording, Trupeer’s AI engine can produce a clean, professional video in seconds, complete with AI voiceovers, avatars, highlights, and the ability to translate video instantly into 50+ languages.





Trupeer founders: Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta.

Trupeer was founded by Shivali Goyal and Pritish Gupta, who saw a pattern across teams: product knowledge was hard to share, and even harder to scale. They experienced this firsthand, Shivali while driving digital transformation projects at BCG, and Pritish while leading large teams at fast-growing startups. That one insight led to hundreds of conversations with SaaS founders, IT leaders, and customer teams - all looking for a faster, more flexible way to create high-quality product marketing and training content.

“Software should be easy to explain. But until now, making good product videos meant spending hours editing or thousands of dollars on production,” said Shivali Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Trupeer. “We built Trupeer so anyone can turn a simple recording into a polished video that's clear, searchable, and ready to scale, without needing any professional video skills.”

With Trupeer, teams drop in a rough recording of a demo, a process walkthrough or an internal how-to, and the platform handles the rest. Its multi-modal AI pipeline removes filler words, generates studio-quality voiceovers, adds intelligent zooms and subtitles, tracks cursor actions, and inserts a humanlike AI avatar for a more engaging delivery. Alongside the video, Trupeer automatically generates step-by-step documentation with screenshots and summaries, giving users everything they need to explain a product clearly, instantly, and at scale.

Unlike traditional video editors or generic screen recorders, Trupeer is built to meet the speed and complexity of modern businesses. Its AI personalization layer creates multiple versions of a single video, tailored by audience, language, or brand style, and lets teams share them instantly through public links or embedded formats.

Trupeer is already being used by over 10,000 teams globally, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies. As a result, teams are going live with customers faster, cutting support tickets, and slashing training time across departments.





Trupeer team.



Trupeer’s momentum also reflects a broader shift: video has become the dominant format for sharing knowledge, and teams need faster, more adaptable tools to keep up.

“Trupeer is reimagining content creation by turning what was once complex, costly, and manual into a fast, automated, and scalable process. From onboarding to support and training videos, they’re making high-quality product content accessible in minutes”, said Madhur Makkar, RTP Global. “We’ve been incredibly impressed by the positive feedback Trupeer has garnered from its users—they’re clearly building something that resonates with a passionate customer base. We’re excited to support Shivali and Pritish as they build a defining company in AI-powered content infrastructure.”

Looking ahead, Trupeer is expanding beyond screen recordings. The team is building new ways to generate video from documents, personalize content at scale, and integrate natively with the tools where teams already work, from CRMs to learning platforms. Longer term, the vision is bigger: a system that doesn’t just create product knowledge, but acts like a common brain for organisations; allowing anyone, anywhere to create, share and access every single piece of information, workflow and process that exists in the workspace. Trupeer started with a vision to make technology accessible for all, and this fundraise is the first step in that direction.

Media images can be found here.

About Trupeer

Trupeer is an AI-powered platform that transforms screen recordings into studio-quality product videos, automatically. Designed for fast-moving teams in product, support, sales, and training, Trupeer helps businesses scale software content without scaling production teams. From removing pauses and filler words to adding dynamic cuts, zooms, voiceovers, and translations, Trupeer creates polished, professional videos in minutes, along with step by step guides and documentations. Backed by RTP Global, Salesforce Ventures and a consortium of over 20 CIO and CTO angel investors from Fortune 500 companies. Trupeer is trusted by thousands of teams globally to make product documentation and enablement 10x faster, smarter, and easier. To learn more, visit www.trupeer.ai or follow via LinkedIn

About RTP Global

RTP Global is an early-stage venture capital firm, backing the founders who use technology to reimagine how the world works. Since 2000, RTP Global has made over 150+ investments worldwide, with one in 10 becoming multi-billion dollar companies and one in 20 publicly trading at over $10bn. Notable investments include Datadog, DeliveryHero, Cred and SumUp. RTP Global has offices in New York, London, Paris and Bangalore. For more information on RTP Global, visit www.rtp.vc