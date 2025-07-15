ESET and Amwins Partner to Offer Best-in-Class Cyber Insurance to Companies Across the US

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, and Amwins, a leading distributor of specialty insurance products, today announced a partnership to bridge the gap between cyber insurance requirements and applicants' cybersecurity technology and processes. In collaboration with ESET, Amwins clients will receive exclusive discounts on ESET’s top-tier MDR solution to help businesses maintain security and compliance for cyber insurance.

"As a leading global specialty insurance distributor, we are delighted to partner with ESET,” said David Lewison, Executive Vice President and National Professional Lines Practice Leader, Amwins. “ESET's consistent global performance, achievements in third-party testing, and recent recognition as the Best Ransomware Remediation Solution by the SC Awards make them a great MDR choice for our clients."

“Providing value-added resources from top service providers, like ESET, matter,” said Jason White, Executive Vice President and Professional Lines Broker, Amwins. “Whether our clients are entering the market for the first time or facing a challenging renewal, Amwins is here to help them become a better risk and secure the best coverage and terms possible."

Covering a client’s complete resource requirements from cyber insurance approval and renewal to cybersecurity controls, the ESET/Amwins partnership provides an exclusive, discounted offer for fully managed Extended Detection and Response with ESET PROTECT MDR. By combining cyber risk and insurance assessments with competitive products and services across the spectrum, ESET and Amwins solve the longstanding problem of how to bring the right cybersecurity expertise directly into the insurance discussion.

“We are proud to partner with Amwins, a top global cyber insurance distributor, to provide exceptional solutions that help companies stay ahead of cyber threats and zero-day attacks, while helping to ensure they are not denied insurance coverage,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, US & Canada, for ESET North America. “Businesses choosing ESET benefit from 30 years of leading malware identification and incident response expertise, developed from protecting millions of customers and thousands of companies globally. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for ESET in the cyber insurance industry, delivering unmatched value and guidance for our mutual clients.”

ESET offers award-winning multi-layered solutions to help businesses of all sizes prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. With 24/7 threat management service for any organization, and using AI and human expertise for premium ransomware protection without in-house security specialists, ESET MDR is a fully managed, standalone cybersecurity solution, providing continuous threat monitoring and automated response. Actively detecting, investigating, and neutralizing cyber threats before they escalate, ESET MDR delivers comprehensive security across endpoints, cloud applications, email, mobile devices, and networks achieving industry-leading protection without the need for in-house security specialists and eliminate data-organization bottlenecks that can hinder effective detection and response.

To learn more about the ESET and Amwins partnership visit https://www.eset.com/us/insurance/amwins/.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $44.5 billion annually.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.