Myriad Genetics Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, today announced it has received the Great Place to Work Certification for the third year in a row. The certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Myriad. This year, 84% of employees said Myriad Genetics is a Great Place To Work – 30 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Our focus on inclusivity and caring makes this a great place to work,” shared a current Myriad Genetics employee in the survey. “Our employee resource groups give employees a place to connect with employees like them, an opportunity to share their struggles and successes, and a community to support them.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“At Myriad Genetics, our teammates are critical to achieving our shared mission of advancing health and well-being for all,” said Shereen Solaiman, chief people officer, Myriad Genetics. “We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row. This certification reflects the passion and dedication of our teammates, who are committed to building a workplace where every teammate feels connected, supported, and empowered to make a difference.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Myriad Genetics stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Visit our careers page to explore open roles and learn more about what it’s like to work at Myriad.



About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Myriad’s commitment to building a workplace where every teammate feels connected, supported, and empowered to make a difference. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com