AIXA Miner Launches Fully Automated Cloud Mining for Daily Passive Crypto Income

Denver, USA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA Miner, a next-generation AI and blockchain infrastructure company, today announced the official launch of its fully automated, cloud-based cryptocurrency mining platform. Designed for both first-time users and crypto investors, AIXA Miner leverages artificial intelligence to optimize mining performance and deliver stable daily earnings without requiring users to manage hardware or trading decisions.

The launch comes at a time when AI-based cryptocurrencies—such as SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.ai (FET), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN)—are surging in popularity, but present high volatility for retail investors. AIXA Miner offers a lower-risk alternative through AI-managed mining contracts that automatically identify profitable coins and reduce the complexity of crypto income generation.

A New Standard for AI Cloud Mining

AIXA Miner’s contract system introduces a streamlined mining experience by removing the typical barriers of hardware, electricity costs, and technical setup. Through proprietary AI algorithms, the platform dynamically shifts mining resources to maximize returns and efficiency—24 hours a day.

“We designed AIXA Miner to democratize crypto mining,” said spokesperson at AIXA. “By combining automation, AI-driven optimization, and transparent contract terms, users can now earn daily crypto rewards with a simple email sign-up—no prior experience required.”

Platform Features and Affiliate Capabilities

AI-Optimized Mining with 24/7 Automation - The core engine reallocates mining power based on real-time yield data, ensuring every contract works toward optimal returns.

Four AI Mining Contracts Available at Launch

AIXA Miner contracts are designed to suit both entry-level users and institutional-scale investors. Whether you're exploring crypto income for the first time or scaling large operations, AIXA’s infrastructure and AI optimization deliver predictable performance.

Contract Name Investment Duration Daily Earnings Total Return ROI DOGE iBeLink BM L3 $300 2 Days $4.08 $300 + $8.16 2.72% LTC AntMiner L9 $500 3 Days $6.90 $500 + $20.70 4.14% BTC S19 XP Hyd 3U $4,600 12 Days $70.38 $4,600 + $844.56 18.36% BTC ANTSPACE MD5 $101,000 2 Days $5,151.00 $101,000 + $10,302 10.20%





AIXA Miner’s 3-Level Affiliate Program

The AIXA Miner affiliate program allows users to earn commissions by sharing their referral links—no investment required.

Level 1 – 5% Commission - 5% of each direct referral’s deposit.

5% of each direct referral’s deposit. Level 2 – 2% Commission - 2% from contracts purchased by your referral’s referrals.

2% from contracts purchased by your referral’s referrals. Level 3 – 1% Commission - 1% from third-level referral deposits, growing your income passively over time.

Whether you're a content creator, community leader, or crypto enthusiast, AIXA’s affiliate structure rewards outreach and engagement with long-term benefits.

Get Started in 3 Simple Steps

Register with your email on the official AIXA Miner site and receive a signup bonus. Choose a Mining Contract from a range of durations and investment levels. Activate AI Mining and collect daily crypto rewards—monitor, reinvest, or withdraw anytime.

In a time when AI tokens dominate headlines but bring unpredictable swings, AIXA Miner offers a practical, AI-powered solution for stable crypto income. No hardware. No technical knowledge. No speculation. Just automated, transparent, daily rewards.

Combined with a low entry barrier, flexible contracts, and a rewarding affiliate model, AIXA Miner positions itself as a smarter, more accessible way to benefit from the AI revolution—without riding the market rollercoaster.

About AIXA Miner

AIXA Miner is a leading provider of cloud mining services. Utilizing the latest technology and renewable energy sources, we offer our clients the opportunity to engage in cryptocurrency mining without the need for personal hardware. Our services are designed to ensure compliance with the highest security standards, including FinCEN Certification. For more information on how we can help you achieve your crypto mining goals, visit our website at aixaminer.com.