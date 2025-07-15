CCC, Canpotex strengthen agricultural resilience of Bangladesh

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it signed a new government-to-government (G2G) contract with Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) for Canadian potash supplied by Canpotex. This is the 11th G2G contract CCC has signed with BADC for potash from Canpotex since 2014. To date, Canpotex has supplied over 4 million metric tons of Canadian potash to Bangladesh.

Canadian potash plays a crucial role in supporting agricultural activities in Bangladesh. Farmers rely on this high-quality nutrient to enhance soil fertility, improve crop yields, and ensure sustainable food production. With its ability to replenish essential potassium in the soil, potash significantly contributes to the cultivation of staple crops like rice and vegetables, which are vital to the country’s food security.

CCC operates at the crossroads of commerce and international relations to successfully enable commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and foreign governments at all levels through G2G contracts. Every G2G contract signed by CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance.

For the last decade, CCC has been integral in facilitating the reliable supply of high-quality Canadian potash from Canpotex to the Government of Bangladesh. By making potash accessible to Bangladeshi farmers, CCC and Canpotex are supporting the Bangladeshi government to build agricultural resilience - ensuring the livelihoods of countless farming communities.

“Canada’s relationship with Bangladesh is rooted in cooperation and shared progress. As one of the world’s leading suppliers of potash, Canada is proud to support Bangladesh’s growing agricultural sector. Our collaboration with Canpotex and BADC plays a vital role in strengthening food security, boosting crop yields, and empowering farmers across the country. CCC’s 11th G2G contract with BADC not only reflects our economic ties, but our shared commitment to sustainable development and global food resilience.” – Kim Douglas, VP of Business Development and Marketing.

“Bangladesh is an important market for Canpotex, and we’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with CCC and BADC to reliably supply Bangladesh with high-quality Canadian potash. This potash helps farmers in Bangladesh achieve better yields and improve the quality of their crops. It also impacts all those in Canada who are part of the supply chain for the overseas export of potash, including our shareholders’ mines, the railroads who ship our potash, and the port communities in Vancouver and Saint John where our vessels are loaded. We’re pleased to once again supply Bangladesh with the potash they need for food security.” – Gordon McKenzie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canpotex.

For media enquiries, please contact communications@ccc.ca

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.