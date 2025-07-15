BVNK & Bitwave Announce Partnership to Enable Real-Time Stablecoin Payments for Enterprise Finance





SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVNK, a global provider of stablecoin-native payment infrastructure announced a strategic partnership with Bitwave, the leading enterprise digital asset finance platform. The integration will empower enterprise finance teams to send and receive stablecoin invoice payments with compliance, security, and speed.

Together, BVNK and Bitwave are redefining what’s possible for modern finance operations by embedding stablecoin wallets with Bitwave’s SOC-compliant tax, accounting and compliance platform.

“For many finance teams, adopting stablecoins has been held back by operational and reporting complexity. Our integration with Bitwave bridges that gap, making it easier for businesses to move between traditional finance operations and stablecoin payments,” said Jesse Hemson-Struthers, CEO and Co-Founder of BVNK.

As more businesses explore stablecoins for treasury and payments, these kinds of solutions will be key.”

Unlocking Stablecoin Payments for the Enterprise

BVNK delivers stablecoin-native infrastructure for global financial services, powering the flexibility and control enterprises need to modernize their payment operations.

Through this integration, Bitwave customers will gain access to BVNK’s embedded stablecoin wallets to:

Pay invoices in USD, settle in stablecoins

Accept payments in stablecoins, receive fiat

Simplify reconciliation and automate GAAP/IFRS reporting

Access automated workflows for simplified tax, accounting, and compliance





This capability allows finance teams to take advantage of the speed and efficiency of blockchain-based payments without sacrificing audit-readiness or security.

“Businesses are ready for stablecoin payments. What they’ve been missing is a safe, reliable way to use them in daily operations,” said Pat White, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwave.

“BVNK delivers exactly that for our customers—offering speed, compliance, and flexibility without adding operational complexity.”

Meeting the Moment for Digital Finance

As global businesses continue to explore digital assets for treasury operations, cross-border payments, and financial innovation, this collaboration represents a major step forward in enterprise-grade stablecoin adoption.

By bringing stablecoin-native infrastructure into Bitwave’s accounting and finance stack, the partnership enables finance teams to:

Accelerate settlement cycles

Modernize treasury operations

Eliminate the complexity of manual financial reporting workflows





“Moving money onchain shouldn’t be complicated,” added Pat White. “This is how digital assets go mainstream.”

To get started, request a demo with Bitwave today.

About BVNK

BVNK builds stablecoin-native infrastructure to power global financial services. Our platform enables businesses to move value instantly across borders and networks. With global licensing and Tier 1 bank partnerships, we facilitate billions in transactions for enterprises like Worldpay, Deel and Rapyd. Visit bvnk.com for more information.

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the leading digital asset subledger and on-chain finance platform for businesses. Built for enterprises and institutions, Bitwave simplifies digital asset tax, accounting, and payment workflows for global finance teams – all with a comprehensive, audit-ready platform. Trusted by Fortune 100 leaders, Bitwave delivers the reliability, security, and control demanded by today’s leading finance teams.

Bitwave enables the digital asset economy with scalable financial operations.

Visit bitwave.io for more.

Media Contact:

Amy Kalnoki

Co-Founder & COO, Bitwave

marketing@bitwave.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3ca5522-5929-4a4b-aef5-9989825cf2f5