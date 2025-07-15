Semitech, Occitaline, and Safesquare Launch Babi-LON Platform – Enabling Next-Generation LonWorks PLC

MELBOURNE, Australia and BORDEAUX, France and RADEVORMWALD, Germany, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semitech Semiconductor, Occitaline, and Safesquare today jointly announced the availability of the Babi-LON platform, an integrated hardware and software solution for LonWorks power line communication (PLC) networks built on Semitech’s advanced SM2400 multi-mode PLC transceiver with full EIA-709.2 protocol support.

The EIA-709.2 protocol – part of the LonWorks suite defining the physical layer for PLC – is a cornerstone technology in building automation, smart lighting, transportation, and industrial control systems worldwide. With the phase-out of legacy solutions like the widely deployed PL3120 transceiver (originally developed by Echelon), OEMs and system integrators are actively seeking reliable long-term alternatives to keep supporting existing networks and future projects.

The SM2400 has already been widely adopted by tier-one OEMs across smart metering, industrial automation, and transportation markets for its proven reliability, advanced modulation techniques, and robust performance under demanding noise conditions. With full EIA-709.2 support, it serves as a direct, high-performance, backward-compatible, long-term replacement for legacy EIA-709.2 transceivers, ensuring a secure long-term supply path for LonWorks-based systems.

Built around the SM2400, the new Babi-LON platform offers both a development environment and turnkey solution for LonWorks devices. It simplifies migration by providing open familiar interfaces and proven protocol stacks, allowing OEMs and system integrators to sustain and evolve their LonWorks-based systems with minimal redesign.

"We’re excited to partner with Occitaline and Safesquare to accelerate the transition to next-generation LonWorks PLC," said Zeev Collin, CEO of Semitech Semiconductor. "The Babi-LON platform enables customers to seamlessly replace obsolete components, maintain their existing networks, and take advantage of the advanced capabilities of the SM2400."

Occitaline and Safesquare, both recognized leaders in LonWorks and industrial automation solutions, have integrated the SM2400 into their expanded Babi-LON offering, delivering software stacks and reference designs that dramatically simplify migration and new product development.

"By incorporating the SM2400, we’re able to offer a modern, fully supported EIA-709.2 platform with long-term availability and outstanding performance," said Daniel Zotti, CEO of Occitaline. "This gives our customers a clear, confident path to upgrade legacy products and sustain mission-critical networks."

Martin Mentzel, CEO of Safesquare, added: "Our customers can now continue building LonWorks-based power line networks with the assurance of a next-generation, multi-protocol foundation. The Babi-LON platform with the SM2400 is essential for preserving large installed bases and preparing for future expansions."

Key benefits of the new Babi-LON platform:

Seamless LonWorks support – full compliance with EIA-709.2, ensuring interoperability with existing devices and legacy systems

– full compliance with EIA-709.2, ensuring interoperability with existing devices and legacy systems Guaranteed long-term supply (10+ years) – ensuring security of supply for extended-lifecycle projects

– ensuring security of supply for extended-lifecycle projects Accelerated time-to-market – turnkey modules, proven software stacks, and expert design-in support from Occitaline and Safesquare

– turnkey modules, proven software stacks, and expert design-in support from Occitaline and Safesquare Superior PLC performance – robust communication over power lines, improved noise immunity, and extended range

Availability

SM2400 samples and evaluation kits with EIA-709.2 support are available immediately through Semitech and its authorized sales partners. For more information, please visit www.semitechsemi.com.

The expanded Babi-LON platform and design-in support for customer projects from Occitaline and Safesquare will be available starting in September. For more information, please visit www.babi-lon.com.

About Occitaline

Occitaline is a technology company with over 20 years of expertise in Building Management Systems (BMS) and Smart City solutions. Specializing in the design and manufacture of open, multi-protocol network infrastructure products, Occitaline simplifies the integration of diverse equipment within buildings. Its multi-protocol routers and secure network equipment enable seamless communication and enhanced cybersecurity for smart, sustainable spaces. Occitaline also provides technical training to help professionals master BMS communication protocols. Learn more at www.occitaline.com.

About Safesquare

Safesquare is a technology development partner and system integrator specializing in open, standardized industrial communication and system integration. Safesquare is focused on creating scalable, decentralized networks with intelligent nodes and manufacturer-independent IoT capabilities. Offerings include "spega e.control" for building automation and "Babi-LON" for networked IoT solutions, alongside expertise in wired/wireless IoT and medical device development. Learn more at www.safesquare.eu.

About Semitech Semiconductor

Semitech Semiconductor is an innovative provider of robust, high-performance wireless and power line communication (PLC) solutions for the smart grid, automotive and industrial IoT markets. Semitech provides the most adaptable, yet cost effective, multi-modal communication solutions wirelessly and over power lines to address the diverse requirements of these markets, while avoiding the cost and complexity of additional wiring. Learn more at www.semitechsemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

