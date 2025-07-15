Mimecast Appoints Cybersecurity Leader Patrice Perche to Board of Directors to Bolster Enterprise Growth and Global Expansion





LEXINGTON, Mass., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader redefining how organizations secure human risk through precision-engineered AI, today announced the appointment of Patrice Perche to its Board of Directors.

Patrice is a long-time cybersecurity and technology executive with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the industry and helping organizations worldwide navigate the complexities of today’s threat landscape. Patrice joined Fortinet in 2004, where his contributions and leadership drove the company’s growth from $40M to $6.5B over his nearly 20-year tenure.

“For this stage of Mimecast’s evolution, Patrice’s deep expertise in cybersecurity and background in go-to-market strategy makes him an exceptional addition to our Board of Directors,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Mimecast. “His experience scaling businesses and fostering innovation aligns seamlessly with our vision of securing human risk and reflects our continued investment in global expansion and enterprise market acceleration. Beyond his go-to-market expertise, Patrice will be a sounding board on our strategy as we continue to expand our platform. I’m thrilled to welcome him to Mimecast.”

“Mimecast is at the forefront of securing the human layer of the organization - where today’s cyber threats most often strike,” said Patrice. “I’ve long admired Mimecast’s commitment to innovation, especially their work integrating AI with human-centric security. I’m excited to work with them on their mission to empower humans to be part of security solutions.”

Patrice served in senior leadership roles throughout his tenure at Fortinet including Chief Revenue Officer & EVP Support, and SVP Worldwide Sales & Support. Prior to Fortinet, Patrice was co-founder, president and CEO of Risc IT Solutions Ltd. Currently, he is the founder & CEO of Turini AG, providing go-to market expertise in cybersecurity solutions. Perche holds a master’s degree in computer engineering.

