Tango Strengthens Executive Team to Power Next Phase of Growth

DALLAS, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of cloud-based real estate and facilities management software solutions, is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Jill Martin as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Steve Swanston as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These leadership additions reflect the company’s focus on strengthening customer relationships, scaling its operations, and driving continued innovation across its global footprint.

“As we look to the future, building a world-class leadership team is essential to remaining deeply connected to customers at scale and achieving our ambitious goals,” said Jon Elliott, Tango’s Chief Executive Officer. “Jill and Steve bring the strategic insight and operational excellence we need to grow with purpose. Their leadership will help us unlock new opportunities and deepen the value we deliver to our customers every day. Their appointments mark an exciting new chapter in Tango’s journey.”

Jill Martin brings more than 20 years of legal, compliance, and business leadership experience to Tango, having guided mid-sized, global technology companies through periods of rapid growth and transformation. As CAO, she leads Tango’s people & culture, legal & compliance, information security and information technology functions, ensuring the company operates with integrity, engagement, agility, and resilience. Prior to joining Tango, Jill served as Senior Vice President & General Counsel at Halff, and held senior legal roles at the Nemetschek Group and Bluebeam, Inc.

Steve Swanston joins Tango as CRO with a strong track record of driving revenue growth and building high-performing sales organizations. As CRO, Steve leads Tango’s sales and marketing functions, with a focus on expanding market presence, deepening customer engagement, and accelerating revenue performance across all segments. He brings deep experience in the financial services and technology sectors, having held executive leadership roles at Velocity Solutions, CU People, and John M. Floyd & Associates.

The addition of Jill Martin and Steve Swanston to Tango’s executive team marks a pivotal step in the company’s evolution. Their leadership will help propel Tango into its next phase of strategic growth - expanding global reach, advancing product innovation, and deepening the company’s impact across the real estate and facilities management landscape. With this strengthened leadership foundation, Tango is well-positioned to shape the future of the industry.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 175 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software. Our platform empowers organizations with the power of knowing - turning data into insight - and the impact of acting, driving smarter decisions across real estate, design and construction, lease administration and accounting, facilities maintenance, occupancy management, energy and sustainability, desk booking, visitor, and space management. To learn more visit tangoanalytics.com.