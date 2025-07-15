Beverly Hills MD Launches Metabolic Reset: A Revolutionary Weight Management Support Formula





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverly Hills MD ® , founded by renowned cosmetic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour, is proud to announce the launch of Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Reset , a cutting-edge supplement designed to support natural weight management processes and promote metabolic wellness. This groundbreaking formula combines powerful botanicals that can help activate the body’s glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) pathway, helping users manage weight and reduce stubborn abdominal fat.†*

“As surgeons, we’ve dedicated our careers to helping people feel confident in their own skin, but transformation also starts from within,” says Dr. John Layke. “That’s why we created Metabolic Reset—to harness the power of science and nature to support the body’s natural weight management processes, helping people achieve their health and wellness goals from the inside out,” adds Dr. Payman Danielpour.

How does Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Reset work?

GLP-1 is a hormone naturally produced by the small intestine, playing a crucial role in regulating glucose metabolism, curbing hunger, and promoting satiety. Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Reset offers users an innovative solution to achieve a slimmer-looking waistline and better metabolic health by supporting the body's natural weight management mechanisms. The supplement’s advanced microbead technology ensures a steady release of its potent ingredients throughout the day, allowing for optimum effectiveness with just one capsule daily.†*

Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Reset FAQ

What are the key ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Reset? The formula includes Dyglomera®, a clinically studied extract of Dichrostachys glomerata, which has demonstrated impressive results in clinical trials. In addition to Dyglomera®, Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Reset features a blend of ingredients like L-Arginine, Berberine, and tart cherry, each contributing to improved metabolism and better overall health.†*

Where to Purchase Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Reset Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Reset can be purchased at beverlyhillsmd.com for the purchase price of $100 with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

How to Use Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Reset To use Beverly Hills MD Metabolic Rest , Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour recommend taking 1 capsule a day 30-60 minutes before a meal with 8 fl. Oz. of water.



About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. With their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those seeking the best at-home solutions available. Bestsellers include Dermal Repair Complex , and Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum . Follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd and YouTube .

*All individuals are unique. Results can and will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



