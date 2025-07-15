Fortuna Investments Expands to Midland, Texas, Strengthening Its Footprint in America’s Energy and Innovation Corridor

MIDLAND, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Investments, a leading America-first venture capital firm, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations into Midland, Texas, where it will build upon its strategic focus on rare earth elements, space infrastructure, and uranium and nuclear energy. Known for its bold investments in critical, high-growth sectors, Fortuna continues to deepen its national presence—now with a strategic location in the heart of Texas to complement its existing offices in Los Angeles and Miami.

Midland, long recognized as a hub of American energy production and resilience, reflects the grit, tenacity, and values that define Fortuna’s mission. “The people of Midland embody the same strength and entrepreneurial spirit that drive our firm, so this is a natural next step for us,” said Justus Parmar, Founder and CEO of Fortuna Investments.

Texas continues to thrive as a pro-business powerhouse—with a culture of entrepreneurship, no state income tax, and a rapidly growing capital markets ecosystem. The recent announcement of a Texas-based stock exchange adds even more momentum to the state’s financial future, offering local investors and companies new platforms for liquidity and capital formation.

Midland is central to Fortuna’s strategy of investing in American ingenuity and potential. As the Permian Basin's energy epicenter, the city hosts a deep concentration of independent energy wealth, legacy capital, and long-term investors. These characteristics align seamlessly with Fortuna’s model of disciplined, asset-backed growth investing.

Fortuna already holds key strategic assets across Texas, including:

The PEAK Project — A developing rare earth elements mine vital to securing domestic supply chains.

— A developing rare earth elements mine vital to securing domestic supply chains. Space Infrastructure — With emerging assets based in Midland’s aerospace corridor.

— With emerging assets based in Midland’s aerospace corridor. Uranium and Nuclear Holdings — Supporting U.S. energy security and the growing nuclear renaissance.



“As global markets shift, and the demand for critical materials and energy grows, our presence in Midland positions us to lead from the front,” said Parmar. “We believe this expansion strengthens our ability to drive value and national significance across the sectors we champion.”

Fortuna’s Midland office will be located at 223 W. Wall Street, STE 200 in Midland. Oscar Garcia has been brought on in the role of Business Development and Corporate Strategy Lead to head the local team.

For more information, visit https://investfortuna.com or email deals@investfortuna.com.



About Fortuna Investments

Founded in 2015 by Justus Parmar, Fortuna Investments is a private investment firm that develops long-term partnerships with change-making entrepreneurs in emerging industries. Fortuna specializes in venture capital investments and has led and advised on over $1 billion in transactions since its founding.

Fortuna’s investments are concentrated in several high-growth sectors, including aerospace and defense, rare earth elements, uranium mining and nuclear technology, electronic waste refining, and robotics. The firm routinely invests for the long term and takes an active operating role.

In 2020, the firm’s leadership group launched the Fortuna Foundation, an independent charitable organization that supports initiatives dedicated to promoting mental health, education, financial literacy and other community organizations in need.

More information can be found at https://investfortuna.com/. Follow Justus Parmar on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

