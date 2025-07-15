Freestar Announces Strategic Partnership with Fortune Media to Power the Publishers' Ad Tech Operations

PHOENIX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freestar , the leading monetization partner for large digital media publishers and e-commerce sites, today announced a new strategic partnership with Fortune Media (Fortune), one of the most respected names in business journalism, providing the publisher with a comprehensive suite of advertising technology and consulting services to uplevel Fortune.com’s digital monetization efforts.

Freestar’s flexible approach to publisher monetization is designed to complement existing infrastructures while enhancing performance and revenue. Through this partnership, Fortune.com will integrate Freestar’s Dynamic Ad Stack, flooring algorithm, and gain support from a dedicated team of ad tech engineers and experts. Combined with Freestar’s signature white-glove service, these components allow publishers to focus on what matters most: their content and their readers.

“Fortune was looking for a flexible partner that would allow us to maintain some of our current operations while augmenting and evolving our overall ad strategy,” said Fortune’s head of business development, Jeff Li. “Freestar is meeting us where we’re at and working in a way that aligns with our goals. Their tech, combined with on-demand consulting services, will support our business goals, help drive more revenue, and allow our team to stay focused on content creation.”

Freestar’s consultative, all-inclusive services mean that customers like Fortune gain wide-ranging expertise as an extension of their in-house team. Combined with Freestar’s deep relationships with the demand side, this partnership positions Fortune.com to drive performance and unlock new revenue opportunities.

“At Freestar, we’re of the mindset that top-notch technology is just one part of the equation,” said Freestar’s Chief Revenue Officer, Heather Carver. “By combining our tech experts, we’re able to act as a seamless extension of our partners’ ad operations teams. For a brand like Fortune, this means they can stay focused on what they do best: creating exceptional content and building meaningful relationships with their audience. All the while, Freestar is behind the scenes supporting the business side and driving higher revenue outcomes.”

This partnership represents an exciting step forward for both organizations as they pursue long-term growth and a commitment to high-quality, sustainable advertising in the publishing space.

To learn more about Freestar’s publisher solutions, visit www.freestar.com .

About Freestar

Freestar helps publishers increase revenue, decrease costs, and eliminate the complexity and stress of programmatic advertising. With the most comprehensive monetization platform and the best customer service in the industry, Freestar tailors scalable and transparent solutions to meet the unique needs of the world’s leading publishers.

Its global team of more than 185 experts across 15+ countries and over 1,000 years of combined industry experience has made Freestar a top 10 source of display and video ad inventory worldwide. Over the past decade, Freestar has helped publishers – large and small – generate nearly $1 billion in total revenue, always with a publisher-first approach that delivers real results.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Freestar has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States on the annual Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years, most notably earning the number one spot in 2019. Additional honors include AdWeek’s AI Tool of the Year and the Titan Business Awards Customer Service Team of the Year. For more information, visit www.freestar.com.

About Fortune: Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women , and World's Most Admired Companies . Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum and Brainstorm Tech . For more information, visit fortune.com .

