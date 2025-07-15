NETSOL Technologies China Signs Strategic Agreement at the SCO Summit 2025

ENCINO, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a leader in AI-powered solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, participated at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China this past week on July 11, 2025, where it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tianjin Binhai Smart Group Co., Ltd. and the Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone Government.

The partnership will focus on two strategic initiatives: integrated financial services for the automotive industry and cross-border data services. The signing took place during the forum’s main session, with Ms. Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL Technologies China, representing the company. As a leader in the Chinese automotive space, NETSOL’s participation in the forum underscored its reputation as a key player in cross-border digital innovation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a political, economic and security alliance founded in 2001 to promote mutual cooperation and economic integration across Eurasia. The SCO Summit and Digital Economy Forum brought together political and business leaders alongside technology experts to explore topics such as digital innovation, infrastructure and governance.

Chinese Vice Premier and Politburo Standing Committee Member Ding Xuexiang attended the summit and delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of the digital economy, artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies.

“This collaboration is a testament to the vision behind NETSOL – to bridge markets, cultures and economies through technology,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Our strategic presence at the SCO Forum affirmed our role as a global enabler of digital finance, especially as we deepen partnerships aligned with the principles of the Shanghai Spirit.”

“It also reflects NETSOL’s broader mission to empower Chinese businesses in their global financial journeys, fostering deeper integration between finance, technology and the industry throughout the SCO and Belt and Road regions,” he added.

“This signing marked a major milestone. By uniting our tech capabilities with China’s industrial strengths, we’re not only supporting our clients' growth – we're setting new standards for regional cooperation,” said Amanda Li Linjie, President of NETSOL China. “The SCO Forum is a catalyst for progress and NETSOL is proud to play a key role in shaping the digital future of the region.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

investors@netsoltech.com