Circuit Clinical Partners with Western New York Medical to Expand Access to Clinical Trials in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circuit Clinical, is proud to announce a new partnership with Western New York Medical (WNY Medical) to bring clinical trials directly to patients in central Buffalo. This collaboration is more than a business expansion — it’s a homecoming.

Founded in Buffalo, Circuit Clinical has become a national leader in delivering clinical trial access where patients already receive care, their local physician’s office, or in their home through telemedicine. With this new partnership, the company stays true to its roots with a powerful mission: to make clinical research more accessible, inclusive, and patient-centered.

Western New York Medical, located in the heart of Buffalo, serves a diverse population historically excluded from research opportunities. This partnership allows both organizations to deliver on a shared goal — making research participation a realistic option for more people, especially those from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups that pharmaceutical companies are eager to reach with more inclusive science.

“Expanding in Buffalo in this way is incredibly meaningful,” said Chief Executive Officer of Circuit Clinical, Irfan Khan. “This partnership represents the best of what we always hoped for — high-quality clinical research access for patients who’ve never had it, delivered right here in the community where Circuit Clinical was born. It also reflects the commitment to growing health innovation in Western New York.”

The partnership will activate clinical trial opportunities at Western New York Medical’s central Buffalo location. Patients will be able to participate in cutting-edge research without leaving their own doctor’s office — a model that increases trust, convenience, and equity in medical research.

“We’re thrilled to work with Circuit Clinical to bring this opportunity to our patients,” said Riffat Sadiq, MD, CEO and President of Western New York Medical. “Being part of this effort to increase access, especially for the communities we serve every day, is exciting and deeply aligned with our mission to improve health outcomes in Buffalo.”

As pharmaceutical sponsors continue to prioritize representative data in clinical research, partnerships like this one provide a win-win: expanding trial access for those who need it most while ensuring that science better reflects the diversity of the real world.

From its roots in Buffalo to its reach across the country, Circuit Clinical remains committed to transforming the experience of clinical trials for doctors and patients alike — starting right here, where it all began.

About Circuit Clinical: Transforming the Experience of Clinical Research

Circuit Clinical, one of the fastest-growing research networks in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option through improved access to clinical trials. Committed to transforming the experience of finding, choosing, and participating in clinical research for physicians and their patients, Circuit provides clinical research services through traditional, hybrid, and decentralized community-based site models and their MD Prescreen service that optimizes patient referrals. Learn more at circuitclinical.com.

