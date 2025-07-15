AI Prop Announces Sponsorship of Forex Expo Dubai 2025

Dubai, UAE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Prop, a global leader in AI-driven proprietary trading solutions, announces its official sponsorship of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Recognized as one of the most prominent gatherings in the forex and financial trading sector, the event draws thousands of traders, brokers, and financial professionals from around the world. As an official sponsor, AI Prop will highlight its trader funding program and AI-enhanced trading tools designed to support performance-driven trading without personal capital risk.





Forex Expo Dubai is one of the world’s premier events for forex and financial trading professionals, attracting tens of thousands of traders, investors, brokers, and industry experts globally. As the official sponsor, AI Prop will present its unique funding program and state-of-the-art AI trading systems designed to empower traders to achieve exceptional results.

At booth 198, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to:

Explore AI Prop’s unique funding program that offers traders capital up to 5 million USD, the highest funding level in the prop trading industry today. This flexible capital allocation enables traders to scale their trading strategies without risking personal funds.







Learn about AI Prop’s cutting-edge AI system that significantly boosts trader profits while limiting losses. For example, many traders using AI Prop’s AI Coach and AI Trading Bots have reported profit increases of over 40% and drawdown reductions by up to 25%, demonstrating the tangible impact of AI-driven trading support.







Meet AI Prop’s top traders in person, including those who have successfully passed the firm’s rigorous evaluation program in as little as 15 days and are now trading live with funded accounts. These traders will share their experiences and insights on how AI Prop’s technology and funding model accelerate their trading careers.

AI Prop’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to revolutionizing the prop trading landscape by combining transparent blockchain-based payouts, flexible capital funding, and intelligent AI coaching. Backed by Coinstrat Pro, a leading multi-asset hybrid broker, AI Prop offers access to diverse markets including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, stocks, and indices.

“We are thrilled to be the official sponsor of Forex Expo Dubai 2025,” said AI Prop Official. “This event is a perfect platform to showcase how our AI-powered funding solutions are transforming traders’ lives worldwide. We invite all attendees to visit booth 198 to experience firsthand the future of prop trading.”

ABOUT AI PROP

AI Prop is the world’s top Prop Trading Firm integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to provide capital funding up to $5 million USD and advanced trading tools to traders globally. With a vision to become the most innovative prop firm, AI Prop empowers traders across multiple asset classes through AI coaching and transparent payout systems.