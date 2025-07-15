The Role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) Under the MDR (Medical Device Regulation) and IVDR (In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation) Training Course (ONLINE: September 22, 2025)

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) Under the MDR (Medical Device Regulation) and IVDR (In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation) Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Attend this one-day course to gain a comprehensive understanding of the critical role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) introduced by the Medical Device Regulation 2017/745 and the In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation 2017/746.

In the evolving landscape of medical device regulation, understanding and complying with new roles and requirements is crucial for maintaining market access and ensuring patient safety. The introduction of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC) role mandated under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) 2017/745 and the In-vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation (IVDR) 2017/746 has created a pivotal position within organisations, necessitating a deep understanding of its responsibilities and integration into existing systems.

This course is designed to address these challenges and provide participants with the necessary knowledge and tools to effectively implement the PRRC role within their organisations.

This comprehensive one-day course will delve into Article 15 of the regulation in detail, ensuring a thorough understanding of each requirement's intent. Participants will also be briefed on the UK MDR requirements and the proposed Qualified Person (QP) role, based on the latest information.

A key focus will be the integration of the PRRC role into the Quality Management System, supported by real-world examples to illustrate practical applications. The course will explore the provision of PRRC services by third parties, addressing how to meet all requirements remotely from the manufacturer.

This course offers an excellent opportunity to grasp the significance of the PRRC role and its critical place in your organisation, equipping you with the insights and practical strategies to ensure compliance and regulatory success.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the role and responsibilities of the PRRC

the role and responsibilities of the PRRC Identify ways of incorporating the PRRC role into your organisation and Quality Management System

ways of incorporating the PRRC role into your organisation and Quality Management System Compare the EU PRRC role with the proposed UK MDR Qualified Person role

the EU PRRC role with the proposed UK MDR Qualified Person role Gain a clearer understanding of the PRRC role for those considering whether they should undertake this

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for those seeking to understand the role of the Person Responsible for Regulatory Compliance (PRRC), and those currently holding or considering the PRRC designation within medical device companies, including:

Quality managers/specialists

Regulatory affairs professionals

Start-up organisations with a need to understand where the PRRC role is required

Compliance engineers

Medical device manufacturers

Those considering undertaking the PRRC role

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Origins of EU PRRC/UK QP role

Which competent authority drove the need?

Why was the role introduced?

What was the gap that needed to be filled?

Article 15

Requirements

Qualifications

Importers, distributors

Systems and Procedure Packs

Authorised representatives

UK MDR 2002

What does the response from the UK tell us?

Differences from the EU

PRRC roles and responsibilities

The conformity device meets regulatory standards

Technical documentation is established and maintained

Post-market surveillance activities are compliant with regulations

Incidents are recorded and reported and field safety corrective actions are implemented

A statement has been issued in case of investigational devices (MDR) or IVD devices intended for use in interventional clinical effectiveness studies (IVDR)

Case Study: Who should be a PRRC?

PRRC Quality Management System Integration

Job descriptions

SOP to cover appointments and cover

Proof for audits etc

Provision of PRRC service by third parties

What does the regulation state?

How does an organisation qualify as small or medium?

Practicalities of access for third parties

Overview of key take home points

Final score assessment

Assessment review workshop

A short questionnaire to aid the learning process

