Essential Skills of the High Achieving In-House Lawyer Training Course | Maximize Your Business Acumen and Legal Skills (ONLINE EVENT: September 26, 2025)

The role of the in-house lawyer can be hugely stimulating and fulfilling but it can also be very stressful and fatiguing. It is tremendously important to take time periodically to step back from the day-to-day activities, which seem so pressing, to really consider the development of your, and your teams, performance.
This in-house lawyer training course has been specially designed to focus on and boost the essential skills you and the in-house team needs to grow and develop as a legal department within a commercial environment.
By focusing on your skill-set and career development options, you will open up new opportunities as you enhance your skills in:
- Communication
- Collaboration
- Management
- Influencing
- Problem solving
- Relationship building
- Business acumen
This one-day intensive training course focusses on these key areas to supercharge your performance. By developing your commercial skills in-line with your legal expertise you can become a high-achieving in-house lawyer.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Explore your competencies and career development options
- Boost client care techniques to have a greater influence on colleagues in other departments
- Integrate with business colleagues whilst maintaining professional independence
- Get to grips with using available resources to best effect
- Learn successful techniques for raising legal awareness across your organisation
- Understand the benefits the legal team can bring to a business
- Identify areas and techniques for personal development
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
All in-house lawyers who want to:
- Supercharge their commercial and personal skills to have more influence on business decisions
- Succeed in their role and raise legal awareness across their organisation
- Raise the understanding of compliance and its importance
- Become the go-to department for advice when business decisions are being made.
Key Topics Covered:
Welcome and introductions
Developing yourself
- Honest assessment and continuous improvement
- Legal know-how
- Behaviour and competencies
- Complementary management skills
- Career development options
- The unwritten rules
Making the most of being in a legal team
- Intelligent information sharing
- Ensuring communication and consistency
- Getting the best out of shared support staff
- Supporting and getting support from colleagues
- Reporting and managing upwards
- Setting expectation
Communication skills
- Verbal and written clarity
- Techniques for distilling complex information
- Executive summaries and elevator pitches
- Self-promotion through effective influencing skills
Managing upwards
- Transparency and accountability
- Delivering solutions to problems
- Reconciling your aspirations with the department's needs
- Getting more from appraisals
Understanding your client's needs to deliver effective legal support
- Knowledge of the business and business acumen
- Concentrating on what matters
- Building relationships while maintaining credibility
- Matrix reporting issues
- Client surveys
Influencing your clients to ensure legal compliance
- How they use you
- How they manage legal risk
- How they follow your recommendations
- Effective positioning and access to key clients
Raising legal awareness across the organisation
- Ensuring management support
- Defining the scope
- Proven techniques to raise Legal's profile
- Measurement and management
- Gaining mutual respect
Final questions
