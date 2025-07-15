Essential Skills of the High Achieving In-House Lawyer Training Course | Maximize Your Business Acumen and Legal Skills (ONLINE EVENT: September 26, 2025)

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Essential Skills of the High Achieving In-House Lawyer Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The role of the in-house lawyer can be hugely stimulating and fulfilling but it can also be very stressful and fatiguing. It is tremendously important to take time periodically to step back from the day-to-day activities, which seem so pressing, to really consider the development of your, and your teams, performance.

This in-house lawyer training course has been specially designed to focus on and boost the essential skills you and the in-house team needs to grow and develop as a legal department within a commercial environment.

By focusing on your skill-set and career development options, you will open up new opportunities as you enhance your skills in:

Communication

Collaboration

Management

Influencing

Problem solving

Relationship building

Business acumen

This one-day intensive training course focusses on these key areas to supercharge your performance. By developing your commercial skills in-line with your legal expertise you can become a high-achieving in-house lawyer.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Explore your competencies and career development options

your competencies and career development options Boost client care techniques to have a greater influence on colleagues in other departments

client care techniques to have a greater influence on colleagues in other departments Integrate with business colleagues whilst maintaining professional independence

with business colleagues whilst maintaining professional independence Get to grips with using available resources to best effect

with using available resources to best effect Learn successful techniques for raising legal awareness across your organisation

successful techniques for raising legal awareness across your organisation Understand the benefits the legal team can bring to a business

the benefits the legal team can bring to a business Identify areas and techniques for personal development

Certifications:

CPD : 6 hours for your records

: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

All in-house lawyers who want to:

Supercharge their commercial and personal skills to have more influence on business decisions

Succeed in their role and raise legal awareness across their organisation

Raise the understanding of compliance and its importance

Become the go-to department for advice when business decisions are being made.

Key Topics Covered:

Welcome and introductions

Developing yourself

Honest assessment and continuous improvement

Legal know-how

Behaviour and competencies

Complementary management skills

Career development options

The unwritten rules

Making the most of being in a legal team

Intelligent information sharing

Ensuring communication and consistency

Getting the best out of shared support staff

Supporting and getting support from colleagues

Reporting and managing upwards

Setting expectation

Communication skills

Verbal and written clarity

Techniques for distilling complex information

Executive summaries and elevator pitches

Self-promotion through effective influencing skills

Managing upwards

Transparency and accountability

Delivering solutions to problems

Reconciling your aspirations with the department's needs

Getting more from appraisals

Understanding your client's needs to deliver effective legal support

Knowledge of the business and business acumen

Concentrating on what matters

Building relationships while maintaining credibility

Matrix reporting issues

Client surveys

Influencing your clients to ensure legal compliance

How they use you

How they manage legal risk

How they follow your recommendations

Effective positioning and access to key clients

Raising legal awareness across the organisation

Ensuring management support

Defining the scope

Proven techniques to raise Legal's profile

Measurement and management

Gaining mutual respect

Final questions

