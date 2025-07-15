Anti-Piracy Protection Market Size to Surpass USD 533.08 Billion by 2032, Owing to Growing Online Content Consumption and AI-Driven Enforcement Technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Piracy Protection Market Size Analysis

According to SNS Insider, The Anti-Piracy Protection Market was USD 210.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 533.08 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.33% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. The rapid evolution of digital content delivery, through platforms like OTT, gaming portals, and enterprise software, has led to a parallel surge in piracy threats.





Rising Digital Piracy Drives Demand for Advanced Anti-Piracy Protection Solutions

The anti-piracy protection ecosystem is rapidly changing as piracy gains brain and the digital world becomes more sophisticated. The market is characterized by increasing demand for robust technologies and solutions that protect intellectual property in entertainment, gaming, and software. With the growth of streaming and downloadable content comes the potential of unauthorized copying and redistribution of such digital content. This has prompted firms to put digital content protection at the forefront.

The U.S. anti-piracy protection market was valued at USD 46.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 96.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. This growth is the direct result of the increasing usage of streaming platforms coupled with advancements in cutting-edge anti-piracy technologies, such as AI, and Digital Rights Management (DRM) system capabilities, as protected content owners become more concerned about digital content theft. As the world’s content creation and technology leader, the U.S. is at the forefront of North America’s fight against piracy, investing in programs that help protect intellectual property and curtail losses.

Segment Analysis

By End-User, OTT Platforms Lead Anti-Piracy Market in 2024 Amid Rising Threats from Illegal Streaming

OTT platforms became the biggest revenue contributor in 2024, owning a 30% market share. elevated the need for OTT platforms to become the latest hotbeds of illegal streaming and content piracy. These are platforms that are spending a lot on tech like DRM, forensic watermarking, and real-time AI behavioral analysis to track and address piracy. The rapid increase in global OTT adoption has forced these platforms to search for automated, scalable defenses.

By Enterprise Type, Large Enterprises Dominate Anti-Piracy Market in 2024, While SMEs Drive Fastest Growth with Cloud-Based Solutions

In 2024, large companies dominated the anti-piracy technologies market by with a 65% revenue share due to their financial capabilities to acquire costly anti-piracy systems. Compatible services offer DRM (digital rights management), cloud-based threat defense, and AI-based content analysis that defend proprietary information. Conversely, smaller SMEs represent the fastest-growing group at a CAGR of 14.0%, driven by the availability of inexpensive cloud-enabled solutions such as Zero-Code Mobile Protection and Automated IP Monitoring.

By Component, Software Leads Anti-Piracy Market with 63% Share, While Services Segment Grows Rapidly Through Tailored Solutions

Software is leading the market and accounts for 63% of the market share, driven by the increasing demand for AI-powered anti-piracy software in real time. These systems are more and more crucial as piracy methods are growing in complexity. Enter services, the fastest-growing segment, thanks to end-to-end solution packages consultation, before and after implementation, that are specifically designed to help organizations keep their digital assets more secure.

Regional Growth Accelerates in Global Anti-Piracy Market, Led by North America and Asia Pacific

North America was leading this market with a 32% share in 2024 on account of the transition towards digital streaming and strong investments in AI monitoring, watermarking, and DRM, mainly in the U.S. The Asia Pacific region has been witnessing the fastest growth and is now set to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% with China and India taking the lead due to increasing digital consumption and piracy threats. China is notable for its huge number of internet users and heightened attention to intellectual property protection. Growth is on a steady rise in Europe, with the U.K. leading the way in deployment of advanced anti-piracy technologies to combat eye-watering losses of content. In the meantime, other emerging markets such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America were areas where the increasing penetration of the internet and demand for streaming was increasing the risk of piracy. To combat this, these are the areas strengthening anti-piracy activities by adopting next-generation solutions and regulations backing the cause, with a view to promising growth in all key regions in the coming years.

Recent Developments

Irdeto was honored in 2024 with the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for its comprehensive anti-piracy suite. Irdeto’s technology stack includes live event protection, watermarking, forensic investigation, and 24/7 content monitoring, making it a leader in end-to-end piracy prevention.

Verimatrix Recognized for Counterspy for identifying unauthorized content redistribution and real-time CDN leeching. This award-winning platform does this via autopwns and tailor-made piracy responses, and is proof positive of the power to protect high-value digital goods.

