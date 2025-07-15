Gold News Today: Bullish Start Triggered by Tariff Tensions – July 15 Gold Price Forecast Released by TheExpertVault





New York City, NY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold futures surged out of the gate on Monday, opening at $3,376.50 per ounce, up 0.6% from Friday’s close of $3,356. This marks the highest open in nearly a month, building on June’s brief spike above $3,400.

As investor demand spikes, TheExpertVault has released its 2025 Gold IRA Ratings, based on a thorough evaluation of customer experience, service quality, and transparency.

>> Explore trusted Gold IRA providers here <<

The rally follows newly imposed tariffs on foreign imports. U.S. leadership announced 30% duties on EU and Mexican goods, 35% on Canadian imports, and 50% on copper—with discussions underway to raise the general 10% blanket tariff to as high as 20%. In response, equity markets faltered—S&P 500 futures dropped 0.4%—as gold gained favor among investors seeking safety.

Where Gold Prices Stand At The Moment

Today’s Open : $3,376.50



: $3,376.50 1-Week Gain : +2.1% (vs. $3,305.50 on July 7)



: +2.1% (vs. $3,305.50 on July 7) 1-Month Movement : –0.9% (vs. $3,407.30 on June 13)



: –0.9% (vs. $3,407.30 on June 13) 1-Year Surge: +40.7% (vs. $2,399.80 on July 12, 2024)



This performance illustrates the shifting market climate: as uncertainty increases, demand for reliable stores of value—like gold—climbs.

Why Gold Is Gaining Momentum

Gold has historically outperformed in times of volatility and inflation. It doesn’t rely on company earnings, interest rates, or central bank policy, which makes it a compelling hedge.

“Gold should be viewed as an insurance policy,” said one analyst, noting its reputation as a reliable store of value when markets shake.

Unlike traditional assets, gold tends to move independently of stocks and bonds. That’s why long-term investors use it as a portfolio stabilizer—especially in volatile years like 2025.

Considering adding gold to your portfolio? See this year’s trusted Gold IRA providers

How to Invest in Gold (Without the Guesswork)

Here’s a smart 4-step strategy:

Define your objective – Hedge, diversify, preserve?

Choose your allocation – What percent of your retirement should gold cover?

Pick the right structure – Bullion, ETFs, digital metals, or Gold IRAs

Match your timeline – Long-term preservation vs. short-term protection



Gold IRAs, in particular, allow you to hold physical gold in a retirement account with tax benefits and professional storage—without violating IRS rules.

Discover which providers offer secure, tax-advantaged Gold IRAs

Looking Ahead: Gold Forecast Hints at $3,700

Some analysts are forecasting a climb to $3,700 per ounce by year-end, citing growing central bank demand and mounting geopolitical risk. If this trajectory continues, gold could outpace many traditional investments this year.

After years of sideways performance, the current uptrend suggests that gold may once again become a core piece of modern retirement strategies.

Get the full report on the ideal Gold IRA accounts for 2025

How We Made The List Of Selected Gold IRA Companies

Before finalizing our July 2025 rankings, we set out to objectively assess which Gold IRA companies stand out—not just in marketing but in real performance, fee transparency, and investor trust. With dozens of providers in the space, we focused on verifiable metrics and user data to provide a list that retirement investors can truly rely on.

Here are the key criteria we used:

1. Reputation & Ratings

We examined third-party platforms like the BBB, BCA, and Trustpilot, prioritizing firms with consistent high scores and resolved complaints. How companies respond to negative feedback was also a major factor.

2. Fee Transparency

We prioritized providers that clearly disclose all costs—setup fees, maintenance, storage, and markups. Companies offering flat-rate models or fee waivers for higher deposits scored well.

3. Storage & Security

We reviewed depository partnerships, insurance coverage, and whether firms offered segregated vs. non-segregated storage. Secure, IRS-compliant storage was non-negotiable.

4. Customer Support & Education

We gave additional weight to providers offering educational tools, no-pressure consultations, and responsive teams. Investor-first firms stood out clearly.

5. Minimum Investment Requirements

While some companies cater to high-net-worth investors, we gave credit to those that accommodate smaller rollovers as well, making Gold IRAs more accessible.

6. Buyback Programs

The ability to exit matters just as much as entering. We checked for written buyback policies with no hidden fees or barriers to liquidity.

Gold IRA Companies: FAQs

What is the most trusted gold IRA company?

While several firms are respected, the ideal ones combine transparency, strong customer ratings, and educational support.

Are gold IRAs a good investment?

Gold IRAs are a long-term hedge—ideal for diversification and preserving wealth during market downturns.

How do I choose a custodian?

Look for IRS-approved custodians with clear pricing, strong customer service, and secure storage options.

Can you make money with a Gold IRA?

Yes, though growth depends on gold prices and your cost basis. They’re ideal for stability, not quick profits.

Final Thoughts: Why Gold IRAs Still Matter in 2025

As inflation lingers and market uncertainty persists, investors are increasingly turning to tangible assets for retirement planning. Gold IRAs offer a tax-advantaged, regulated path to do just that—but not all providers are created equal.

This year’s rankings focus on credibility, cost-efficiency, and investor-first service to help you make an informed decision. As the role of alternative assets grows, choosing the right partner will be key.

Company Name: TheExpertVault

Customer Support Email: info@theexpertvault.com

Phone Number: 888-728-8834

Website: www.theexpertvault.com

Disclaimer: This analysis was conducted by TheExpertVault’s editorial team, based on independent research and third-party data. This is not financial advice. Always perform your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Attachment