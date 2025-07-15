Piston Bio Receives Endorsement from Leading Oncologists for its Tumor Antigen-Inducing Therapeutic

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piston Bio LLC, a biotechnology company developing both small molecules and biologics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that its scientific advisors have endorsed the potential of its next-generation therapeutic designed to induce tumor surface antigens and prevent immune escape. The endorsement follows a scientific advisory board meeting convened last month to review nonclinical data.

Meeting attendees were Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Director, Tumor Immunology, UCLA; Scott Antonia, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Director, Cancer Institute, Duke University; Adil Daud, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director, Melanoma Clinical Research, UCSF; and Matthew Zibelman, MD, Associate Professor of Hematology/Oncology and Director of Genitourinary Clinical Research, Fox Chase Cancer Center.

“There remains significant unmet need in oncology for therapies that enhance tumor immunogenicity and improve immune recognition,” said Dr. Ribas. “The nonclinical data for Piston Bio’s agent are compelling – demonstrating robust induction of tumor surface antigens and consistent antitumor activity in vivo. These findings support advancement into clinical trials, particularly given the novel mechanism and the potential for a favorable safety profile. Piston Bio’s accelerated development strategy is designed to bring innovation to patients quickly and efficiently.”

“We are honored to receive the endorsement of leading oncology experts,” said Walter Hong, MD, Founder and CEO of Piston Bio. “Immune escape is a key driver of relapse and resistance – tumor cells that can’t be seen can’t be eliminated. Our molecule addresses this unmet need by enhancing tumor visibility to the immune system. With a unique mechanism of action and promising nonclinical data, we are advancing rapidly toward clinical development.”

About Piston Bio LLC

Piston Bio LLC is a biotechnology company developing both small molecules and biologics for the treatment of cancer. With deep expertise in tumor biology and immunology, Piston Bio is advancing a pipeline of engineered therapeutics designed to improve clinical outcomes. Its lead candidate is a biased interferon gamma receptor agonist that selectively upregulates tumor MHC expression without off-tumor immune activation in preclinical studies, supporting a favorable therapeutic window. Learn more at www.pistonbio.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Elizabeth Attias, ScD, Atom Strategic Consulting

Eyattias@atomstrategic.com