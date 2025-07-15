Global Cold Chain Market Poised for Rapid Growth Amid Evolving Trade and Consumer Trends

Delray Beach, FL, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold chain market is set for a major expansion, projected to grow from USD 228.3 billion in 2024 to USD 372.0 billion by 2029, at a robust CAGR of 10.3%. Cold chain systems encompass temperature-controlled storage and logistics processes that safeguard the integrity of perishable goods from origin to destination. This includes refrigerated transport, freezing, and controlled atmosphere environments that maintain specific thermal and humidity conditions for products such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Rise of Eating-at-Home and eCommerce Integration

Changing lifestyles and the widespread rise of online grocery shopping have intensified the demand for efficient cold chains. In the US, eCommerce sales climbed to USD 870 billion in 2021, marking a 14.2% year-over-year increase and a 50.5% surge compared to 2019. In China, online grocery spending grew by 30% from 2020 to 2021, reaching USD 78 billion by 2022. The digital shift has notably impacted demand for frozen foods, packaged seafood, meats, and bakery products.

As health-conscious consumers look for fresher, minimally processed items with longer shelf lives, cold chain logistics have become central to maintaining nutritional value and extending product viability.

Global Trade and Regulatory Shifts Fuel Market Expansion

The globalization of food supply and growing pharmaceutical exports are making temperature-controlled logistics indispensable. Perishable items like dairy, meat, fruits, and medicines are increasingly shipped internationally, where quality and compliance standards require robust cold storage and transport infrastructure.

Rising energy costs, however, remain a challenge for the sector. High fuel usage in refrigeration-heavy operations raises both expenses and environmental impact. To address this, companies are investing in energy-efficient technologies and route optimization strategies.

Intermodal Transport: A Cost-Saving Opportunity

One of the most promising solutions to curb fuel costs is intermodal transport. By integrating trucks, trains, and ships, cold chain providers can reduce reliance on any single, fuel-heavy mode. Trains, for instance, are more energy-efficient over long distances, while trucks offer flexibility for local distribution. This mix not only cuts costs but also reduces carbon emissions, aligning with environmental compliance goals.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Cold Chain Growth

The Asia Pacific region commands the largest cold chain market share, driven by rapid urbanization, growing population, and rising demand for perishable products. In countries like China, demand for cold storage continues to surge with growing bakery and meat consumption. According to the USDA, China's baked goods market is expected to hit USD 53 billion by 2025. Simultaneously, China's meat imports have grown dramatically, making it the largest meat-importing nation since 2019.

Cross-Border Trade and Government Initiatives Boost Demand

International trade of perishables is witnessing strong momentum. The USDA reported baked goods exports from the US at USD 4.21 billion in 2022. Canada, Mexico, Japan, and South Korea are among the top importers.

In the UK, the government launched the Dairy Export Programme in 2023, allocating USD 1.2 million to help dairy producers expand into global markets. The UK dairy sector already exports over USD 2.47 billion annually, and this initiative is expected to enhance global reach.

Digital Influence on Cold Chain Demand

Social media platforms play a subtle but significant role in creating new demand centers. Online trends and influencer marketing introduce global audiences to new cuisines and ingredients, such as cheese and butter in Asian markets. The FAO reported a 7% rise in China’s butter imports in 2022, largely driven by bakery industry growth influenced by western trends showcased online.

Year-Round Freshness and Safety Standards Drive Innovation

Consumers now expect fresh produce, dairy, and proteins all year, placing intense pressure on suppliers to maintain quality across long supply routes. Cold chain logistics play a vital role in this, especially with increasing regulatory scrutiny on food and pharmaceutical safety. Technologies such as IoT-based monitoring and blockchain traceability are improving supply chain visibility and reliability.

Refrigerated LCVs Emerge as a Fast-Growing Segment

Among refrigerated road transport options, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) are expected to see the highest growth. Their size and agility make them ideal for city deliveries and smaller distribution points. LCVs also offer lower fuel and maintenance costs, contributing to their popularity. The shift toward sustainable, low-emission transportation further strengthens their appeal in urban cold logistics.

The cold chain market is rapidly evolving to meet the demands of global trade, health-conscious consumers, and stricter regulatory environments. With innovation in transport, storage, and digital monitoring, the industry is positioned for significant transformation and growth.

Key Players Shaping the Cold Chain Market

Americold Logistics, Inc. (US)

Lineage, Inc. (US)

NICHIREI CORPORATION (Japan)

Burris Logistics (US)

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Denmark)

Tippmann Group (US)

Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

United States Cold Storage (US)

